Russian Foreign Ministry: US Has Rejected Putin's Proposal for Video Talks With Biden

The US side has rejected President Vladimir Putin's proposal for live video talks with his American counterpart, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.
"We can report with regret that the American side did not support Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to have a conversation with US President Joe Biden on 19 or 22 March in the format of an open videoconference to discuss a number of problems which have built up between the two countries, as well as the theme of strategic stability," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow called the development another missed opportunity to find a way out of the current impasse in Russian-US relations, saying that the blame for this state of affairs rests entirely on the US side.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed that Putin did not have any talks planned with his US counterpart, with Washington not indicating readiness for such talks.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)