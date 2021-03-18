President Putin Says He's Ready to Speak With Biden on Friday or Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to have a conversation with his US counterpart as early as tomorrow.
"I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do this actually live, as they say, online. Without any delay, but directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that it would be interesting for the people of Russia, for the people of the United States, and for many other countries", Putin said on air on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the meeting could also take place on Monday.
Putin added that he was ready to discuss bilateral ties, the fight against the pandemic, the settlement of regional conflicts, and issues pertaining to regional stability.
Meanwhile, the White House has stated that Joe Biden does not regret his comment about President Putin, suggesting that he was "a killer".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)