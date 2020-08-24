Register
11:23 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a flood-damaged area in the country's northeast, August 2020.

    For Umpteenth Time in 2020, Ex-Official Claims North Korea’s Kim Jong-un May Be on the Edge of Death

    © Photo : Korea Central Television
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080260254_0:13:1200:688_1200x675_80_0_0_b2ae1a8947678971a100cd3a6342f40e.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008241080260228-for-umpteenth-time-in-2020-ex-official-claims-north-koreas-kim-jong-un-may-be-on-the-edge-of-death/

    Rumours about the North Korean leader’s alleged poor health began swirling in April, after his lengthy absence from the public spotlight. Questions were raised again in mid-May and June after he disappeared again. Each time Kim has reappeared, media, defectors, and former officials have had to retract speculation regarding his suspected demise.

    Chang Song-min, a former assistant to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, has alleged that Kim Jong-un may be in a coma, which supposedly helps explain his lack of appearances in public over the past couple of weeks, UK and US tabloid newspapers have reported, citing South Korean media.

    “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” Chang was quoted as saying.

    Chang added that Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, is expected to take the reins amid the power vacuum. “A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore, as a vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he said.

    Chang’s claims come in the wake of reports last week by Yonghap, citing South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, that Kim Jong-un had delegated some of his authority to his sister and other aides, with Kim Yo-jong said to be “steering overall state affairs” in her capacity as first vice department director of the ruling Korean Worker’s Party’s Central Committee.

    The South Korean intelligence agency stressed that the elder Kim maintains absolute authority, and that the move may be intended to “relieve stress” and “avert culpability in the event of policy failure”.

    Kim was seen visiting a flood-stricken area in the country’s northeast in the first week of August to inspect damage, where he ordered for temporary shelters to be set up and for emergency food supplies to be delivered before reconstruction could begin. Images from the visit showed him to be very much alive and well at the time.

    Chang claims that rumours about Kim’s possible ill health are anything but new.

    In mid-April, Western media speculation fuelled by reporting from Daily NK, a South Korea-based online newspaper which receives funding from the National Endowment for Democracy, a US government-funded non-profit, suggested that Kim had undergone a “cardiovascular surgical procedure,” explaining his weeks-long absence from the public spotlight.

    This picture taken on May 1, 2020 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) visiting the completed Suchon phosphate fertilizer factory in South Pyongan Province, North Korea.
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    How a US Government-Sponsored Outlet Sparked Media Hysteria About Kim Jong-un's 'Death'
    Those rumours were squashed on May 1, when Kim appeared at a ceremony opening a new fertiliser plant at an industrial city north of Pyongyang. A pair of high profile defectors-turned South Korean lawmakers were forced to apologise for their “groundless remarks” in the wake of that incident.

    Speculation began to swirl again later in the year, with Kim’s public appearances and disappearances becoming major events for hungry tabloid media.

    Related:

    North Korea Tested Ship-to-Ship Cruise Missile in Early July – Reports
    Trump Says if He Wins Election US Will Make Deals With Iran, North Korea 'Very Quickly'
    Photos: Rain-Swollen River Swallows Shore Facilities at North Korea’s Primary Nuclear Reactor
    North Korea-Affiliated Hackers Compromised Israel's Defence Networks, Cybersecurity Firm Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse