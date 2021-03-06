Register
11:04 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 15 October 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London

    Queen Doesn't Have 'Advance Copy' of the Oprah Interview, as Meghan Says She is 'Able to Speak' Now

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082270998_0:0:2947:1657_1200x675_80_0_0_9ab015852e8cd17f836c9e742ea2177c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103061082271153-queen-doesnt-have-advance-copy-of-the-oprah-interview-as-meghan-says-she-is-able-to-speak-now/

    Just a day remains before a highly-anticipated interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and American talk show star Oprah Winfrey will be broadcast on CBS. Britain’s ITV has also bought the £1 million rights to release the already-scandalous programme to the British public.

    The Queen does not have “an advance copy” of the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah and Buckingham Palace will have to watch the show “at the same time” as the rest of the world, royal aides told the Mirror.

    The circulating excerpts for the pre-recorded programme have already demonstrated to the palace that Prince Harry’s wife is not going to be too nostalgic about her time at the royal household.

    In one excerpt aired this week, she was heard accusing the Royal Family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and the duke.

    In the new one, released Friday, the Duchess of Sussex hailed the fact that she is finally “able to speak” for herself and make her own choices in agreeing to an interview with Oprah – she said this was not the case three years ago. During the interview, Oprah recalled that she had tried to secure Meghan for her programme back in February or March 2018 but the duchess had to turn her “down nicely”, adding that there “will be another time” when the two can talk.

    Meghan now reveals that she “wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation” with the TV host personally at that time – the Palace communications team was eavesdropping on her call.

    Oprah asks: so why is this the right time to speak? 

    “Well, so many things that we’re on the other side of a lot of... a lot of life experience that has happened,” Markle replies to her in a newly-released excerpt for the 7 March interview.

    “And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said ‘yes’ to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.”

    Life at Buckingham Palace was perhaps too constraining for the American ex-actress, Markle hints.

    “So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is... different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really ­liberating to be able to have the right and the ­privilege in some ways to be able to say ‘yes’.”

    To Postpone or Not to Postpone?

    Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on the upcoming interview as the royals have apparently agreed to “reserve judgement” about the talk before the whole show airs on CBS and then on Britain’s ITV the next day at 9 pm, after the channel had bought the rights to the broadcast from American channel.

    In the interview with the queen of chat, the two are expected to give lengthy details about their decision to step down from their senior royal positions and outline plans for their future as they are expecting a new child soon to join their family of three.  

    But many have called on the Sussexes to postpone the release of the programme while Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip still remains in hospital after undergoing a “successful” heart procedure, entering his third weekend away from the Queen.  

    The Sussexes have apparently signalled to their American friends that it was not up to them but rather to the channel, but one US insider claims that Meghan Markle simply was not interested to postponing the programme despite the calls:

    “She said she wouldn’t because it has absolutely nothing to do with Philip and that this is just an excuse by the Palace to keep her muzzled,” the anonymous source claimed.

    Another ongoing scandal which came to light after the interview had already been announced is a flurry of “bullying” allegations Meghan Markle is facing from former Kensington Palace staffers that surfaced in a recent report in The Times. Buckingham Palace vowed to investigate the claims but the spokesperson for the Sussexes has dubbed them another “smear campaign”. The press sec said that the allegations have “saddened” the duchess.

    Tags:
    Oprah Winfrey, Queen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse