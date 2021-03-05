Prince Philip Moved Back to Private Hospital After 'Successful' Heart Procedure

The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised on 16 February as a “precautionary measure” because of an unspecified condition and has remained under medical observation since. Buckingham Palace later revealed that the Queen’s husband has been treated for an infection.

Prince Philip, 99, was brought back to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Friday morning, after undergoing a “successful” heart procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital two days before, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days,” the palace said in Friday's statement.

The Queen’s husband was initially admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on 16 February on the advice of his doctor “after feeling unwell".

He was expected to stay in the medical facility “for a few days for observation and rest” but has now spent 17 nights away from home. He and the Queen have spent much of the lockdown together at Windsor Castle, although he also likes to stay at his cottage on the Sandringham estate.

Buckingham Palace later said that the duke has been receiving treatment for an infection, but it’s not believed to be COVID related as he had received the first dose of the coronavirus jab in January along with her Majesty.

© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY Police officers and a doorman stand outside King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain March 5, 2021

On Monday, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital to undergo tests for an existing heart condition and to continue his treatment for an infection.

During his hospitalisation, the duke was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles. The prince’s wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, later said that father-in-law's condition has “slightly improved".

As everyone in the UK keeps their “fingers crossed” over Prince Philip’s health, the world is on the edge of its seat awaiting a first "tell-all" interview from his grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to air on Sunday.

The Sussexes were pressured to postpone the release of the interview, which is expected to be rather scandalous - in an excerpt from the programme Meghan has already accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about the couple.

But when the show is broadcast depends on the channel, not the Sussexes, sources claim, meaning that the world could hear some more bombshell claims from the former senior royals on 7 March when the show is broadcast.