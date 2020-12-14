Erdogan Blasts US and EU Over S-400, Med Dispute-Tied Sanctions, Says Turkey Will Not Be Deterred

Last week, US Congress approved new sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems. At the same time, the European Union agreed a roadmap to comprehensive restrictions against Ankara over its unauthorized gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

Turkey is "saddened" by the intensification of sanctions rhetoric by the US and Europe, but the pressure will not stop Ankara from pursuing policies which serve its interests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"It is sad that the rhetoric of sanctions against our country has intensified recently in the United States and Europe. These measures against Turkey will not stop our attempts to defend our rights," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in Ankara following a meeting of the cabinet of ministers on Monday.

"We are waiting not for sanctions, but for the EU to fulfill its promises, and for US support in our fight against terrorist organizations in the region," he added.

Sanctions Double Whammy

Erdogan's comments follow moves by the EU and the US to slap sanctions on Turkey, with Brussels agreeing on the expansion of existing personal sanctions over Ankara's unauthorized drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, while US lawmakers packed Turkey and S-400-related sanctions into the 2021 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA).

The NDAA, which was passed by the Senate on Friday, has yet to be signed into law by President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly threatened to veto the bill over it lack of action on throttling Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a piece of internet legislation providing protections for internet publishers from liability for content posted by users. Trump is also displeased over the bill's proposal proposal to rename US military installations named after Civil War-era Confederate generals. Congress can override the president's veto with a two-thirds vote by both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The provision in the bill on Turkey and the S-400s mandates the imposition of sanctions against Ankara under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a law signed in 2017 which threatens sanctions against any nation making arms purchases from Moscow. The sanctions would step into effect 30 days after the bill is signed into law.

