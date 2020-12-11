Register
19:07 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    United States Capitol

    US Senate Passes 2021 Defence Bill Authorising Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Turkey Over S-400

    © CC BY 2.0 / Phil Roeder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    10719
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107153/99/1071539986_0:26:4175:2374_1200x675_80_0_0_d9eefd9d558698500ab452c621a8b1fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012111081431787-us-senate-passes-2021-defence-bill-authorising-sanctions-on-nord-stream-and-turkey/

    The key legislation, approved annually, funds the Department of Defence and sets military policy. It has already been approved by the House of Representatives with only 40 Republicans backing Trump and voting against the bill.

    The US Senate has passed National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which paves the way for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems. The $740 billion bill also contains a plan to withdraw 12,000 US troops from Germany and envisions further arms sales to Ukraine as well as a ban on Russia-US military cooperation.

    At least 75 lawmakers in the Republican-held Senate backed the legislation, despite president Trump’s call to vote against the bill and his threats to veto it. The House of Representatives earlier passed the defence bill in a vote of 335 to 78, with supporters of the legislation expressing hope that the large number of “yes” votes would send a strong signal to President Trump and that he will change his stance on the NDAA.

    Why Does Trump Want to Veto NDAA?

    The president has threatened that he will not sign the legislation if it doesn’t include the termination of Section 230, a law passed by the Congress in 1996 as part of the Communications Decency Act. The section grants immunity to website publishers from liability for content posted by users. Essentially, the legislation does not treat providers as publishers, which are responsible for the information that appears on their platforms.

    The president, who has accused Big Tech of bias, argues that social media companies act as publishers when they censor conservative voices or limit the spread of certain stories. Recently, Trump accused Twitter and Facebook of trying to hush up an expose on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
    Trump’s request to repeal Section 230 is opposed by representatives of both sides of the political aisle. The heads of Facebook and Twitter have warned against terminating the legislation, although admitted that it should be updated.

    What Happens if Trump Vetoes the NDAA?

    If the Senate approves the 2021 National Defence Authorisation Act, Trump will have 10 days to make his decision – sign it into law or reject (veto) it. If he refuses to approve the bill, it will then return to the House where it originated. The veto, however, can be overridden by a two-thirds vote both in the House of Representative and the Senate. If this occurs, the National Defence Authorisation Act will become law.

    Related:

    As Trump Brags He Started No Wars While in Office, What Military Actions Has He Launched?
    Wall Street’s Main Indexes Open Lower Amid Delay of Fiscal Stimulus Package and Surge of COVID Cases
    Tags:
    Turkey, S-400, Nord Stream 2, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), US House of Representatives, US Senate, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse