19 October 2020
    FPV Jet Suit Flight - Race Series Progression

    Action-Packed Footage Shows Royal Navy Using Iron Man-Style Jet Suits to Practice Storming Vessels

    © Photo : YouTube/Gravity Industries
    by
    A stunning video was shared by the US Naval Institute's Twitter feed on Friday, showing a Royal Navy assault team practising stunts that seemed like something straight out of an action film.

    The UK's Royal Navy has been seen practising storming potential enemy vessels with the use of real-life Iron Man-style jet suits.

    With a flight time of eight minutes, the suits give the wearer the ability to fly using five mini jet engines, with four strapped to his hands and one on his back.

    The jets are said to be able to reach a speed capacity of 55 mph (88.51 kph). They are also able to generate a stunning brake horsepower of 1000bhp.

    ​The action-packed footage was widely shared on the Twitter page of the US Naval Institute, showing one man clad in the suit flying through the air from a sea vessel and successfully landing on a ship, only to return back to the vessel he took off from.

    Another video shows four men in jet suits “levitating” effortlessly towards a vessel, as they soar through the sky, and shaking hands to congratulate each other after accomplishing the feat.

    In the accompanying caption, the US Naval Institute wrote that the tests were to determine whether “Iron Man-like suits” were a viable option for use to “swarm and board ships”.

    The Institute added that US Special Operations Command was currently evaluating a jet pack that could potentially “reach speeds of more than 200 mph".

    ‘Human Propulsion’

    The Jet Suit was made by Gravity Industries, a British “human propulsion technology start-up", founded in 2017 and headquartered in Salisbury, UK.

    The suits have been making the rounds since then, with British inventor and founder of Gravity Industries Richard Browning demonstrating how they work.

    ​Browning, dubbed the "real-life Iron Man" by media outlets around the world, once achieved a speed of 32.02 miles per hour (51.53 km/h) with the suit during a Guinness World Records attempt for “Fastest speed in a body controlled jet engine powered suit”.

    ​In September, a jet suit for paramedics was tested over the Lake District by the Great North Air Ambulance Service, to discover that the “flying paramedics” were able to reach patients within minutes.

     

