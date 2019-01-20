Defying Gravity: WATCH Ex-Marine Fly Jet Suit at UK Commando Training Centre

The former Royal Marines reservist showed off his state-of-the-art jet suit, which is equipped with six small jet engines that allow the pilot to move through the air and control the flight.

Inventor Richard Browning, who also serves as the chief executive of Gravity Industries, showcased his sophisticated jet suit, just like Tony Stark's fictional superhero Iron Man, at the UK Royal Commando's Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon County.

The Verge website cited a British Royal Navy spokesperson as saying that Browning showed off the suit to servicemen by flying over an obstacle training course.

According to the Verge, the Daedalus Mark 1 suit is equipped with six tiny jet engines, "two mounted on the wearer’s back, with an additional two mounted on each arm, which allows the user to fly through the air in a controlled flight".