10:11 GMT +302 November 2019
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar addresses a press conference ahead of the release of his film Kesari in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, March 15, 2019.

    Bollywood Megastar Akshay Kumar Gears Up With Jet Suit at Gravity Lab

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    The world's fourth highest paid actor, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, has visited the Gravity Industries Lab HQ and checked out its 1,000-horsepower Jet Suit.

    News of the Gravity Industries jet suit has caught the attention of Bollywood’s best known and highest-earning actor and producer, Akshay Kumar.

    At $65 mln, Bollywood celebrity Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to have made it into the Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list.

    Akshay, who has starred in 110 films and is currently starring in Mission Mangal, about India’s 2014 Mars Orbiter mission, which premiered 15 August, visited Gravity Industries Headquarters in Salisbury, UK.

    There he spent the day exploring the facility of the world's leading human flight suit manufacturer and trying on futuristic 1,000 horsepower jet suits.

    Social media fans on Twitter and YouTube were intrigued by the celebrity’s visit, wondering what it could mean, as many suggested it was in preparation for a new film.

    ​One Youtube user commented: “I think he uses this in his upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'," adding:

    “It's good to know this actor is up to date about what's going on in the world of engineering and technology.”

    “I think its a preparation of "THE END" web series.seems like It's gonna be too huge,” reads another comment.

    Another Indian fan wrote: 

    “Akshay sir! Never have I imagined that you have this kind of taste! It's really great to see you testing prototypes of Gravity!”

    Many users expressed their great respect for the Bollywood star, writing:

    “This man deserves all the respect... He's a true legend…”

    Another YouTube comment says:

    “People wondering who this guy is...let me tell you he is Akshaykumar an Indian actor. He is one of finest actor India have. He generally picks up the scripts for his movies through which he can send some social messages which are crucially important to reach in every corner of the country. Unlike other actors he does all his stunts by himself, he is also a Black Belt in Taekwondo.”

    Many users applauded the work done by Gravity Industries, writing:

    “I love the way you guys teach other people how to operate the jet suit keep up the good work Richard and Alex and the whole gravity team you guys inspire so many people.”

    Another comment pointed out in reference to the jet suits' use in film stunts:

    “Well, I guess it has to start in bollywood before it comes to Hollywood”.

    Chief Test Pilot and CEO Richard Browning is the British inventor and entrepreneur who co-founded Gravity Industries Ltd in March 2017, the company behind the Daedalus Mark 1, a jet pack that uses several miniature jet engines to achieve vertical flight.

    ​Browning, who achieved a speed of 32.02 miles per hour (51.53 km/h) with the suit during a Guinness World Records attempt for “Fastest speed in a body controlled jet engine powered suit”, has been dubbed the "real-life Iron Man" by media outlets around the world.

    Gravity Industries describes itself as a "human propulsion technology start-up", whose mission "is to re-imagine the future of manned flight”.

     

     

