Register
07:26 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian soldiers stand in a formation after disembarking from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020

    US: China's 'Gross Aggression' Behind Indian-Chinese Troops 'Beating Each Other to Death' in Ladakh

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080474518_0:186:3072:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_043d58849f94a7e80507159e1c94b003.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010071080690515-us-chinas-gross-aggression-behind-indian-chinese-troops-beating-each-other-to-death-in-ladakh/

    The Trump administration has been pushing the other three QUAD members — India, Japan, and Australia — to form voluntary groupings in Asia to counter what it sees as the growing power of China. Nevertheless, the US State Department admitted that other countries are not forward-leaning on countering the "threat" posed by China.

    During a Tuesday media briefing, US State Department officials brought up the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, "where you've actually got people beating each other to death", in order to explain the need for groupings of likeminded nations in the region.

    "If you look at the single thing that's driving all this, it's a sudden turn toward gross aggression by the Chinese government in its entire periphery. I mean, you take it all the way around the Indo-Pacific and its western borders; you're seeing things that you haven't seen before, and these are responding to that", a US State Department official said in the briefing on Pompeo's visit to Japan.

    The remark was made as two senior State Department officials said that America would like to form "results-oriented multilateralism in Asia" involving QUAD members - India, Japan, and Australia.

    The officials underlined that the voluntary groupings in Asia will include like-minded nations who share the common values of democracy, the rule of law, a respect for human rights, and individual freedom.

    They, however, emphasised that such groupings aren't about a US-China dispute.

    "This is about the free world versus Chinese authoritarianism", one of the officials said.

    U.S. special envoy to North Korea Stephen Biegun is trailed by reporters as he walks at the media center during the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
    © AP Photo / Jonathan Ernst
    US Indicates NATO-Like Alliance in Indo-Pacific to Contain China in Every Sphere
    While explaining the reason behind the recent conflict in eastern Ladakh, they called out "the change" in Beijing's behaviour in the region which according to them is driven by "a race to get to certain goals".

    "They talk about their 2021 centenary goal, their 2035 goal, and their 2049 goal. They're accelerating. There's also been this unfortunately bashing of nationalism inside the PRC by the government, which then corners it to do things that it otherwise would have been able to back down from", one of the officials added.

    Nevertheless, India has remained reluctant to form such a grouping in the Asian region so far. Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauri on Monday categorically stated that there has been no coordination with US forces in relation to border tensions with China.

    "American deployments are done as per their perspective. We don't plan our efforts with support from someone else. They have not been deployed in coordination with us. We have to fight our own wars. No one will fight our wars for us. We have to do it ourselves", Bhadauria said.

    The Air Chief was asked to comment on reports that suggested American deployment of B-2 bombers in the Indian Ocean was to deter the Chinese from any misadventure in Ladakh.

    In June of this year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia is one of the reasons the United States is reducing its troop presence in Europe. China claims the South China Sea as sovereign territory and has built military bases on artificial islands.

    India and China have been in a border standoff along the Line of Actual Control since the last week of April. A violent face-off between the troops of the neighbouring countries in Pangong Tso on 15 June left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead, resulting in a series of disengagement talks at the diplomatic and military level.

    Related:

    Quad Partners Will Not Defend India Against China - Indian Navy Chief
    Japan Holds Naval Exercise With China's 'Iron Brother' Pakistan Amid High Decibel Quad Meet - Video
    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Donald Trump, Australia, Japan, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Mike Pompeo, China, Ladakh region, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse