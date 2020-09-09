Register
16:02 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea

    Beijing Raps US for Militarizing South China Sea, Undermining Regional Efforts to Resolve Disputes

    © AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/32/1079823231_0:253:3069:1979_1200x675_80_0_0_ceab1202c3b0a0c47cd1c6710fb7c1a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202009091080411351-beijing-raps-us-for-militarizing-south-china-sea-undermining-regional-efforts-to-resolve-disputes/

    The US Navy began carrying out ‘freedom of navigation’ missions in the South China in the early 2010s, after then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton classified the strategic body of water a matter of ‘US national interest’. The Trump administration has ramped up US naval drills in the region, and announced plans to deploy new missiles to the area.

    The United States is the main actor driving the militarization of the South China Sea, and has undermined efforts by countries to resolve disputes at the regional level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

    “Peace and stability is China’s greatest strategic interest in the South China Sea. It is also the common strategic aspiration of China and ASEAN countries,” Wang said, speaking by video link to ministers of the Asian Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday, his comments published on the foreign ministry’s website.

    Accusing the United States of intervening in regional territorial and maritime disputes, “constantly flaunting its force” and strengthening its military deployment, Wang suggested that US actions “interfere” with China and ASEAN nations’ efforts to resolve disputes through negotiation.

    “The South China Sea is not a geopolitical arena, let alone a boxing ring for big powers,” the diplomat stressed.

    Wang emphasized that China remains ready to have a dialogue with the United States to achieve cooperation, and urged Washington to “fully respect the wishes and expectations of countries in the region, instead of just creating tension and seeking personal gain from it.”

    China lays claims to about nine-tenths of the South China Sea, a strategic hydrocarbon and fishing resources-rich body of water which also handles in excess of $3 trillion in trade per year. Other countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have made their own claims to parts of the Sea closer to their own shores, leading to disputes with Beijing.

    Map showing countries' claims in the South China Sea.
    © Wikipedia / Voice of America
    Map showing countries' claims in the South China Sea.

    The new AEW&C aircraft, the Shaanxi KJ-500
    Top81
    China's New AWACS Ready for South China Sea Missions, Military Says
    China and ASEAN began negotiating a ‘code of conduct’ for the region in 2002, but little progress has been made since the early 2010s amid US efforts to forge bilateral alliances with regional powers and engage in ‘freedom of navigation’ missions throughout the area.

    This summer, the United States deployed three of its 12 carrier strike groups in the Pacific, sending two of them to the South China Sea for several rounds of drills. China responded by beefing up its deployment of ‘carrier-killing’ missiles in the area, and deploying its own warships.

    Late last month, Beijing warned of possible “military accidents” due to “provocative” US behaviour after a US warship allegedly violated Chinese maritime borders in the Paracel Islands, a disputed archipelago claimed by both China and Vietnam. The US denied any wrongdoing, saying its warship was carrying out a “routine” “freedom of navigation” mission “in the vicinity” of the disputed area.

    Related:

    Beijing Warns of Possible 'Military Accidents' After US' 'Provocative Behaviour' in South China Sea
    ‘Game of Chicken’: US Risks War With Beijing by Stoking South China Sea Tensions With FONOPs
    China Claims India's Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet Region amid Reports of Abduction of 5 Indians
    China's New AWACS Ready for South China Sea Missions, Military Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse