12:30 GMT05 October 2020
    IAF Chief Amid Tensions With China: 'Our Fighters Capable of Shooting First, Striking Deep & Hard'

    India and China have been amassing their military assets along the Ladakh border, while at the same time holding high-level talks to ease tensions in the region. Both sides have been accusing each other of violating peace and tranquillity by the crossing Line of Actual Control since April of this year.

    Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria has emphasised that the nation's forces are very "well positioned" to deal with any threat, and very strong deployments have been made in all relevant areas considering the security scenario along the northern border.

    Addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on 8 October, Bhadauria said Chinese air power can't get the better of India's capabilities and "Our fighters are capable of shooting first, striking deep, and hard".

    "Strength areas for the PLA Air Force include surface-to-air systems, long-distance air launcher weapons. We are catering for all that in our matrix", Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said.

    India's Frontline Troops to Get Additional 72,000 Assault Rifles From US Arms Maker Sig Sauer
    Bhadauria underlined that the IAF is "prepared to deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders if such a scenario arises".

    The IAF chief also responded to questions about China possibly using the Skardu airbase located in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    "If China needs to take Pakistan's help to confront us, I have nothing to say", Bhadauria added.

    The statement comes against the backdrop of simmering border tensions between India and China despite several rounds of talks at military and diplomatic levels to de-escalate the situation. Clashes between the two parties broke out in late April in eastern Ladakh, culminating in mid-June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an altercation with Chinese troops.

    The armies of the two countries are scheduled to hold a fresh round of talks on 12 October, with a specific agenda of firming up a roadmap for the disengagement of troops from the friction points. 

    Nevertheless, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria categorically ruled out possible assistance from the American military while dealing with China. "No one will fight our wars for us. We have to do it ourselves. Cannot count on anyone else", Bhadauria responded to a question by the media during the briefing in New Delhi.

