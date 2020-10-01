India Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missile Amid Tensions With China - Video

A laser-guided anti-tank missile, with a range of more than four kilometres, has been successfully test fired at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, the developer, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said on Thursday.
The missile, which was fired from the third-generation Arjun main battle tank, hit targets with total accuracy and precision.
“The ATGM employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun”, a statement issued by the Defence Ministry reads.
The Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and the Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).
— Anantha Krishnan M 🇮🇳 (@writetake) October 1, 2020
The all-weather fire and forget missile can engage targets both in direct-hit mode as well as top-attack mode.
The Indian Army has deployed tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos and Abhay missiles, as well as subsonic Nirbhay missiles to counter China in the event of a worst-case scenario.
All comments
Show new comments (0)