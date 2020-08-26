Register
15:23 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020.

    Beijing Should Cut Medicine Exports If Trump Gov't 'Plays Dirty' In US-China Trade War - Professor

    © REUTERS / DIEGO VARA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080105317_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8c0aee0de0df09eb02168475afe067fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008261080283165-beijing-should-cut-medicine-exports-if-trump-govt-plays-dirty-in-us-china-trade-war---professor/

    The sharp comments come as Beijing faces several challenges in the ongoing US trade war on China. US officials have passed numerous executive orders and measures against Chinese officials and tech firms to block access to key technologies as well as business with American companies.

    China should cut medicine and drug exports to the United States if Washington blocks Beijing's access to semiconductors, one of the mainland's top economists, Li Daokui told the South China Morning Post on Wednesday.

    Despite Beijing not using medicines to pressure the US, the Chinese government could block access to some supplies in retaliation for Washington's trade war on Chinese tech firms, he said.

    US firms heavily rely on medicines imported from Chinese companies, which US president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Jo Biden plan to address amid chaos from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the SCMP.

    Both candidates in the upcoming elections in November said they would move production of key medical supplies back to the US in a bid to reduce dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals, the report added.

    “For vitamins and antibiotics, more than 90 per cent of their raw materials are produced in China. The US will definitely not be able to produce them in the short term. Of course, we will not take the lead in doing this, but if the US dares to play dirty, we have these countermeasures,” Li Daokui told the SCMP.

    US officials may further "suppress" Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies and others via sanctions but a full ban on chip suppliers would be a "nuclear option", the Tsinghua University finance professor said.

    “Disrupting the Chinese economy is equivalent to picking a fight with the Chinese people on the food issue. China can then pick a fight with the US on the supply of medicines, right?” he added.

    China should also prepare for a "very realistic" threat of its banks being cut from the SWIFT international banking system amid tensions over Hong Kong's national security law, he said, adding that such measures would be "economic terrorism".

    Li, a former member of China's central banking monetary policy advisory committee, urged both sides to communicate.

    “We are open to negotiations, but if you are unreasonable, we will fight you to the end at any cost,” he concluded.

    The news comes as Beijing and Washington are set to discuss 'phase one' trade talks, which Prof Li said would be "an era of intense game playing", with the former set to raise concerns on Washington's trade war as well as Trump's forced sale of TikTok owner ByteDance to a US tech company such as Microsoft or Oracle, among others.

    Tencent HQ
    Tencent
    Trump's WeChat Ban Not an 'Effective' Answer But May 'Unfairly' Hit Chinese Firms in US - Techsperts
    Relations between the major global economies have soured over numerous issues, including the Trump administration's move to block Huawei from US technologies, namely chips used in smartphones and computers, and add roughly 38 affiliates operating in 21 countries of the Chinese telecoms giant to the US Entity List.

    President Trump also ordered ByteDance to cut a portion of the sale to the US Treasury, sparking backlash from the Chinese startup, who later launched a lawsuit against the US government.

    The US Office of Foreign Assets Control also announced a fresh round of sanctions against the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and three officials in the Chinese conglomerate, citing alleged human rights abuses in the westernmost autonomous region.

    But the move has forced Chinese authorities to pledge $1.4tn in investment into its mainland tech sector, namely via companies such as Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), in major push for self-sufficiency in producing domestic technologies, including processors, artificial intelligence, fintech and infrastructure.

    Related:

    US Set to Slap Sanctions on Key Xinjiang Conglomerate Amid Trade War With China, Report Says
    TikTok to Wait For UK Gov't to Back New HQ in London Before Confirming Move as US-China Tension Rise
    Trump's WeChat Ban Not an 'Effective' Answer But May 'Unfairly' Hit Chinese Firms in US - Techsperts
    Tencent Appoints Ex-Obama Admin Official Roberto Gonzalez to Navigate US-China Trade Row, Media Says
    Tags:
    ByteDance, TikTok, trade talks, Phase One, Tsinghua University, Donald Trump, US-China trade war, drugs, pharmaceuticals, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse