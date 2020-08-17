Prince Andrew 'Aloof and Odd' During Massages at Epstein's 'Creepy' Mansion, Claims Hollywood Guru

Prince Andrew, known to have been friends with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, has been embroiled in the scandal around the late American financier's sex-trafficking network of minors, forced to fend off accusations of complicity and wrongdoing.

Prince Andrew was "arrogant and strange" during massage sessions at convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's mansion, according to a Native American spiritual healer turned guru to Hollywood celebrities, writes the Daily Mail.

Gypsy Gita, 70, who worked for the late tycoon from 2001 to 2005, claims the royal did not produce a particularly likeable impression after he encountered him on three occasions, and gave him two massages.

"I didn't know who Andrew was. Most Americans, at least until recently, wouldn't have a clue who he is. I found him a bit strange, arrogant, 'off' in some way I couldn't put my finger on. He was aloof and odd", the publication cites the man as saying.

Gita, who made a name for himself catering to the needs of celebrities such as actress Minnie Driver, admitted his number had been passed onto the billionaire and his alleged "madam", British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, by Donald Trump.

'Warped World'

Gypsy Gita offers a chilling description of sex felon Epstein's £55-million Manhattan townhouse, which he refers to as a "weird, warped world".

"There was this huge wall of prosthetic eyeballs. There must have been 150 at least… Jeffrey would say, 'Don't forget you are being watched at all times'", says the celebrity guru.

Epstein always wore Harvard or Yale university sweatshirts - establishments he donated to - when he arrived for a massage, says the man.

"He always had this smirk on his face, like he was the smartest guy in the room… I just thought he was weird", says the masseur.

Gita claims he used an upstairs massage room for sessions with Jeffrey Epstein, which was the same one where Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts alleges she was sexually abused by the paedophile.

© Photo : Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre previously said she was groomed by Epstein and Maxwell from the age of 15 and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York and his legal team have been denying all accusations made by Roberts, dismissing suggestions of wrongdoing.

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

Gypsy Gita insists at the time he had no knowledge of any underage girls reportedly trafficked out for sex and abused at Epstein's properties, adding the tycoon "would be dead" if he'd discovered proof of such goings-on.

The father-of-two also voiced profound regret over introducing Chauntae Davies to Epstein.

Earlier the publication had reported that Davies, a trainee masseuse with Gita, alleged she had been trafficked by the paedophile as a sex slave after she was introduced to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend.

"Chauntae was a trainee masseuse working for me and Ghislaine offered her a full-time job. I had no idea she ended up in such a terrible situation", said the guru.

Maxwell is currently being held in New York awaiting trial on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury – accusations she has denied.

© AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City

Jeffrey Epstein was discovered dead in prison last year while awaiting trial on multiple child sex charges.