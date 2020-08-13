Register
07:37 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020 in this courtroom sketch

    Epstein's Suspected 'Madam' Maxwell Claims Her Conversations With Lawyers Illegally Recorded

    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/17/1079961658_0:158:2730:1694_1200x675_80_0_0_881fcb39ad625c5dc9e1b1685bfe2091.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008131080152172-epsteins-suspected-madam-maxwell-claims-her-conversations-with-lawyers-illegally-recorded/

    The British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's friend and ex-partner faces a mid-2021 trial on six federal charges, which she has pleaded not guilty to. If found guilty, she faces up to 35 years behind bars.

    Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys have claimed that her private Brooklyn jailhouse calls with them are being unlawfully recorded, in violation of New York State laws, according to a newly unveiled filing haded over to a federal judge.

    Although her initial jail conditions were even stricter, as she was put on suicide watch following her long-sought arrest in early July, she remains in solitary confinement, in "uniquely onerous conditions", the layers claim.

    "[Maxwell] continues to be surveilled 24 hours a day by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel", the filing released by the media reads.

    It goes on to state that the guards take note "on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defence counsel", while New York law protects against any disclosure of "confidential communication" between an attorney and their client.

    In this file photo taken on September 20, 2013, Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 in New York City
    © AFP 2020 / Laura Cavanaugh
    Photos Show Ghislaine Maxwell Together With Frenchman Who 'Presented Epstein With 12-Year-Old Twins'

    "Her cell is [still] searched multiple times a day and she has been forced to undergo numerous body scans", the document continues, adding it is now apparent that such treatment is "a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr Epstein".

    The lawyers note that their client has never shown any signs of being suicidal or demonstrated any risk of her eventually becoming so.

    "As a result of what occurred with Mr Epstein, Ms Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees", the filing infers.

    It also claims that current conditions have been preventing Maxwell from getting ready for her trial, now scheduled for July 2021.

    Lawyers have requested that she be allowed more time with a computer to study documents related to her case and to be "released to the general population and be granted the privileges given to other pretrial detainees".

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City
    © AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City

    They earlier applied for bail following her arrest, but the request was declined after prosecutors argued that she was an "extreme flight risk".

    Maxwell faces six federal charges, including sex trafficking of minors for financier Epstein between 1994 and 1997, personal involvement in the abuse, and even perjury during her earlier testimony, which could put her behind bars for a total of 35 years. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, with the attorneys calling her indictment "meritless".

    In a fresh update to her case, bombshell new photos obtained by the New York Post show Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex-slave recruiters — Ghislaine Maxwell and modeling-agency pal Jean-Luc Brunel — cavorting on the hedge-funder's "Pedophile Island".

    This Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo shows a view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein
    © AP Photo / Gianfranco Gaglione
    This Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo shows a view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein

    Apart from the sex-slave-procurement debate, she has of late been a central figure in some matrimonial stories, namely about her alleged marriage to former Coast Guard officer Scott Borgerson.

    He denied being married to Epstein's suspected "madam", but there has been much evidence-based speculation that the two are indeed husband and wife. According to The New York Times, Maxwell could have sought some association with Borgerson as part of an attempt to improve her image amid across-the-board scrutiny over convicted paedophile Epstein's circle, which is known to have consisted of big shots, largely from the world of business and politics.

    Related:

    Epstein’s Pal Maxwell Kept in ‘Uniquely Onerous’ Pre-Trial Conditions, Lawyers Claim
    Photos Show Ghislaine Maxwell Together With Frenchman Who 'Presented Epstein With 12-Year-Old Twins'
    US Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's Latest Bid to Delay Unsealing of Court Documents
    Tags:
    lawsuit, charges, court, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, sex abuse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse