Register
11:45 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Las rejas de la cárcel (imagen referencial)

    Prosecutors Refuse to Release Epstein 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell From Solitary Confinement

    © CC BY 2.0 / Dave Nakayama / caged
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106301/50/1063015022_0:125:2400:1475_1200x675_80_0_0_d44c41c42708f67c0f21324c6f3ff725.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008141080169006-prosecutors-refuse-to-release-epstein-pimp-ghislaine-maxwell-from-solitary-confinement-/

    Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive in a jail cell on 10 August 2019 under bizarre circumstances and later pronounced dead. His death caused anger among his purported victims and the public. After Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested at the beginning of July, reports appeared that she may meet the same fate.

    US prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in isolation in a Brooklyn jail for her own safety and the "orderly" function of the penitentiary. The statement comes days after the 58-year-old complained about the conditions she is being held in describing them as "onerous". In addition, Maxwell and her legal team said she is treated "worse" than other pretrial detainees. Her lawyers have demanded that Maxwell be "released to the general population and be granted the privileges given to other pretrial detainees".

    "She continues to be surveilled 24 hours a day by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC [Metropolitan Detention Centre] personnel. These prison guards constantly observe Ms Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defence counsel", Maxwell's attorneys said in a motion.

    Maxwell's team also noted that her cell is searched multiple times a day and she is forced to undergo numerous body scans. Such conditions, claim Maxwell's lawyers, hinders her ability to prepare for defence, noting that, unlike Jeffrey Epstein, their client is not suicidal.

    Prosecutors, however, dismissed their proposal. "For reasons including safety, the defendant should not be fully integrated into the dorm-style accommodations of the general population", said Assistant Manhattan Attorney Alex Rossmiller. He noted that Maxwell will be put in the general population "if and when BOP [Federal Bureau of Prisons] is assured that such placement would not pose a threat to the orderly operation of the institution".

    Who is Ghislaine Maxwell

    Daughter of British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, she reportedly met Jeffrey Epstein in the 1980s and the two had a romantic relationship for several years, but even after their break-up the two remained close. Maxwell is said to have introduced Epstein to many powerful people, including to Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton.

    According Epstein's alleged victims Maxwell worked as a pimp for the financier – luring young women, offering them jobs as a masseuse or personal assistants to the billionaire. Unsealed court documents from previous cases against Maxwell and Epstein purportedly revealed that in some cases Maxwell too took part in the abuse.

    Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors, but he didn't live to see the trial. On 10 August, he hanged himself in a prison cell. This caused anger among his alleged victims, especially when it became known that the financier, who rubbed shoulders with prime ministers, presidents, and royals, was previously put on suicide watch and that the guards tasked with checking on him failed to do so and fell asleep.
    Thus, Ghislaine Maxwell is the only person, who can shed light on the crimes allegedly committed by Epstein and possibly his powerful friends.

    Tags:
    suicide, sexual abuse, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse