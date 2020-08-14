Register
19:25 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York

    Scotland Yard Commissioner Offers US Assistance in Investigating Prince Andrew's Links to Epstein

    © East News / Justin Sutcliffe
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008141080173382-scotland-yard-commissioner-offers-us-assistance-in-investigating-prince-andrews-links-to-epstein/

    The Duke of York has faced strong backlash after the arrest of the billionaire in 2019. In an interview with the BBC he confirmed that he visited Epstein’s mansions and private island, where the financier’s alleged victims said Epstein abused underage women, but denied that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s alleged sex slave.

    Scotland Yard Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick offered assistance to investigators working on the Jeffrey Epstein case, specifically noting Prince Andrew’s ties with the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile and sex abuser. Speaking on Channel 4 News, Dick said “the locus and focus of any investigation in relation to Jeffrey Epstein for example is clearly in America”, but noted that the Metropolitan Police Service would provide help investigators "at any stage" if they ask.

    The statement comes as the Duke of York and prosecutors have traded accusations in recent months about the ongoing investigation. Following Epstein’s death on 10 August of 2019, Prince Andrew - Queen Elizabeth's youngest son - posted a statement saying he was willing to assist investigators, but attorneys claim that the royal provided no cooperation. The legal team went so far as to accuse him of stonewalling the case. The prince’s legal team said he has offered help on at least three occasions and accused the US Department of Justice (DOJ) of seeking publicity. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that Prince Andrew is again seeking to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate.

    His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    © Sputnik / Igor Samoilov
    Pics Emerge Showing Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton Next to Epstein’s Late ‘Complicit’ Maid

    After mutual accusations British media reported that DOJ lodged a request to interview the prince via a mutual legal assistance treaty, a joint agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom that allows both countries to ask for assistance in interrogating individuals in criminal cases.

    The Royal and The Beast

    One of Epstein’s alleged sex victims, Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts), has testified under oath that Epstein trafficked her into London and forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew on at least three occasions, including while she was underage. In a BBC interview the royal gave after Epstein was arrested and found dead in his cell, the Duke of York said he visited Epstein’s mansions and his private island, but denied that he had sex with Giuffre, offering instead an alibi that he was with his children on the day she testified that the two were together.

    He also said he has no recollection of meeting the woman, although there is at least one photo clearly showing him with Giuffre while she was underage. The royal claimed that "nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored".

    In the same interview, the Duke of York tried to distance himself from Epstein and his imprisoned companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged last month with grooming young women for Epstein, claiming that he was not to close with them. The royal also commented on why he met Epstein in 2010 after the billionaire had been registered as a sex offender in his first criminal case. The royal said he visited Epstein and stayed at his house to explain to him that their friendship was now over.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse