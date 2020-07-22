Register
12:28 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019.

    China’s Houston Consulate Latest Victim of Donald Trump’s Diplomatic Total War

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079906311_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c1d99003b2a8e0371e77d4af299958f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007221079953537-chinas-houston-consulate-latest-victim-of-donald-trumps-diplomatic-total-war/

    The long-strained relations between the United States and China have been full of outright acrimony lately, with the two superpowers resorting to a series of visa bans and other restrictions against each other.

    The Trump administration has ordered China to close one of its five consulates in the United States in a move that is likely to set off a new diplomatic row.

    The US has told China's diplomatic mission in Houston, Texas, to cease all operations by Friday, citing the need to “protect American intellectual property”.

    The Justice Department on Tuesday accused China of sponsoring cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine research and announced criminal charges against two Chinese nationals suspected of targeting pharmaceutical and solar energy companies as well as manufacturers of medical devices.

    Beijing has described the order to close its Houston consulate as “unprecedented” and “outrageous” and threatened retaliation if it was not withdrawn.

    It is the most visible – but not the first – diplomatic step initiated by Donald Trump against China as part of a broader struggle for dominance in international politics, economy, and technology.

    Here’s how the US has been trying to “punish” China before – through sanctions, visa restrictions, and more.

    Travel bans

    Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was weighing a wholesale travel ban on members of China’s Communist Party and their families. The measure could technically apply to as many as 270 million people or to just dozens of Chinese officials, depending on the scale of the ban. Though the proposal hasn’t been finalised yet, China has already labelled it “very pathetic”.

    On 15 July, the US also announced a travel ban on employees of the tech giant Huawei and other Chinese companies which the US suspects are helping authoritarian governments encroach on human rights.

    The State Department in June also slapped visa bans on current and former Chinese officials accused of undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, prompting China to announce tit-for-tat measures against US individuals.

    On 29 May, Donald Trump restricted entry to the United States by Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military, ostensibly in a bid to curtail intellectual property theft. The new rules threaten to deport over 350,000 students.

    Restrictions on the media

    Also in the spring, the US put several restrictions on journalists from mainland China. Those included 90-day limits on work visas for journalists from mainland China, designations of Chinese state-affiliated news organisations as foreign missions, and limits on five Chinese news outlets that forced them to cut 40 percent of their US-based staff.

    Xinjiang sanctions

    The United States has also imposed sanctions on multiple Chinese nationals and businesses in relation to China’s western region of Xinjiang. Those included senior officials of the Chinese Communist party and around a dozen Chinese companies that were prohibited this month from buying American technology and other goods over alleged human rights violations.

    Secret expulsions

    In December 2019, reports surfaced that the US had secretly expelled two diplomats from the Chinese embassy after they drove into a “sensitive” military base in Virginia. American officials believed one of the Chinese to be an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover. China denied that they were spying and insisted they had “simply gotten lost”.

    And last October, the State Department tightened the rules for Chinese diplomats, requiring them to give five days’ advance notice of visits to state and local officials, as well as to research or educational institutions.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Houston, consulate, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse