State Dept: US Will Require Chinese Diplomats to Report Contacts With American Officials

US State Department officials stated on Wednesday that moving forward Chinese diplomats will have to give advanced notice of any meetings with state, local and municipal officials, including those with research and educational institutions.

Reuters reported that the change was in an effort to "add reciprocity" to the manner in which American diplomats are required to do business in China.

​Additionally, the measure will also cover all staff involved in Chinese missions within the US and Chinese officials traveling through the country on official business.

The latest development comes days after the Trump administration issued visa restrictions on Chinese officials, citing ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region. The move itself was promptly followed by Beijing stating it would mirror the US' stance in turn.

