Register
07:32 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Congress of the Communist Party of China

    US Considering Ban on Millions of China’s Communist Party Members, Report Claims

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    228
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079899105_0:0:1281:721_1200x675_80_0_0_d03d27f53008d813a83c590fb786db2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007161079899088-us-considering-ban-on-millions-of-chinas-communist-party-members-report-claims/

    The United States has already imposed several rounds of travel restrictions on various groups of Chinese nationals in the past year, though the current proposal, if implemented, could affect an unprecedented number of people.

    The Trump administration is considering its strongest restrictions yet on travel to the United States by Chinese citizens, a move that is very likely to trigger retaliation from Beijing amid deteriorating relations, The New York Times reports.

    Officials with knowledge of the proposal, which has yet to be finalised and get President Trump’s approval, told the newspaper that the travel ban could apply to members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families.

    The proposed presidential order may also empower the US government to revoke the visas of CCP members and their families who are already in the United States, which means they would be expelled.

    It could also ban entry to the United States of members of China’s armed forces (People’s Liberation Army) and executives at state-owned businesses.

    According to the report, the legal reasoning for the proposed ban is a provision in the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act that authorises the US president to ban groups of immigrants who are considered “detrimental to the interests of the United States”.

    Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., February 2, 2017

    Trump cited the same statue in a series of proclamations that limited travel to the US by nationals of North Korea, Venezuela, Iran, and ten other Muslim-majority countries in certain cases.

    The NYT notes that there are practical issues if it comes to implementing restrictions on the CCP, which had almost 92 million members last year. This means that the ban could technically apply to as many as 270 million people, according to government estimates.

    Meanwhile, the number of Chinese travellers visiting the US is hovering around 3 million every year, so the government might struggle to determine their party status to prevent their entry.

    Officials at government agencies are said to be discussing softer language for the order, which could target only the 25 members of the Politburo and their families. The body oversees the CCP and includes the country’s most influential officials like President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping claps his hands at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Chinese President Xi Jinping claps his hands at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020.

    Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated dramatically under President Trump, with the two superpowers clashing on almost every issue, from technology to trade to arms control.

    The Trump administration has placed several travel restrictions on China over the past year. The latest round of sanctions came on Wednesday, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a ban on some employees of Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, which “provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally”, without elaborating on which and how many people would be affected.

    Last month, the State Department also imposed a travel ban on CCP officials accused of “undermining” Hong Kong’s autonomy, in addition to last year’s ban on politicians who allegedly violated human rights in Xinjiang.

    In May, American officials limited visas for Chinese journalists working in the US to 90 days and suspended the entry of some Chinese students and researchers over suspicions of intellectual property theft.

    On 31 January, the day after the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency, the US government temporarily suspended travel for all aliens who were physically present in mainland China within the 14 days before trying to enter the country.

    Tags:
    travel ban, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, United States, Chinese Communist Party, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse