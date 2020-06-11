Pornhub Shutdown Petition for Alleged Child Porn, Sex Trafficking Vids Gets Over One Mln Signatures

Trouble seems to be mounting for Pornhub as a petition to shutdown the adult website and hold its owner accountable for allegeddly aiding sex trafficking has received over a million signatures.
The petition to put an end to Pornhub and hold its executives accountable for “crimes” was initiated by Laila Mickelwait, founder of the campaign Traffickinghub and supported by activists from 192 countries and 300 organisations.
Anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait stated in the petition that the adult content website, which receives 3 billion visits a month, has no reliable system to verify the age or content of those featured in its videoes on daily basis.
Citing multiple examples it stated, 58 videos of rape and sexual abuse video of a 15-year-old girl were discovered on Pornhub after she went missing for a year. Her trafficker, seen in the video raping her is now facing a felony charge.
"Pornhub is generating millions in advertising and membership revenue with 42 billion visits and 6 million videos uploaded per year. Yet it has no system in place to verify reliably the age or consent of those featured in the pornographic content it hosts and profits from", the petition says.
“It’s time to shut down super-predator site Pornhub and hold the executives behind it accountable".
