Revenge Porn: Indian Police to Scout Over 1,000 Porn Sites to Trace Serial Offender's Victims

Police in India’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh state have started searching and analysing the data of over 1,000 pornographic sites after arresting a man who had allegedly shared inappropriate videos and photos of his ex-girlfriend from West Bengal state.

On 3 May, a woman approached the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police after coming across pictures and videos of herself through a friend. A case under section 67 A of the Information Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts, etc. in electronic form) was registered and the man was arrested.

During the investigation, it was discovered that to earn money through various social media platforms and porn sites, the accused had uploaded and sold the videos and photos of one of his ex-girlfriends (the complainant), with whom he broke up around four years ago.

"Through his phone analysis, we have found that he was found to be fooling around with women/girls while it has also been revealed that he had accounts in over 500 websites which have come to light. In order to ensure safety of all the women specially his ex lovers, we have started searching the porn sites after interrogation", a police official related to the case said.

He further stated that the cyber cell is scouting over 1,000 websites to ensure the safety of the women, which is at stake.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have managed to get pictures deleted from Twitter while they have written to Telegram and Instagram to get the inappropriate images and videos removed.