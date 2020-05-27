Lending a Hand: Pornhub Donating to 10 Charities to Mark 10 Million Followers on Instagram

The world's biggest porn site is also aiming to be the world's most generous one. Pornhub has cropped up since the start of the pandemic, donating to coronavirus relief, calling on users to stay home, and extending free premium support to literally everyone to make their self-isolation a bit easier.

Pornhub has pledged to go on yet another donating spree as it hit 10 million followers on Instagram.

In a post this month, the adult site encouraged followers to offer the names of charities to donate to in the comments.

"Pls comment which charity you think we should donate to, if we pick your charity we will also send you a package filled with Pornhub Apparel," read the post.

Pornhub said it would pick 10 organisations, and users took to the comments to offer some names including those helping veterans or fighting children's diseases.

The site has experienced a surge in traffic as the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and shelter-in-place orders were enforced in dozens of countries. According to the Pornhub's own stats, its daily traffic has grown by more than 10 percent.

Pornhub has seized on the opportunity to strengthen its foothold on social media as lockdowns made it difficult to produce and upload adult content. It has launched a show where its ambassador Asa Akira, an award-winning porn star, live-streams from inside other actresses' homes.

The site, which is owned by the Canadian-based company MindGeek, in March made its Premium content free worldwide for a month and donated 50,000 surgical masks to frontline medical workers in the New York City area. It also gave 50,000 euros to organisations in a slew of European countries to buy additional masks and medical equipment.

It has launched a new collection of apparel labelled "stayhomehub", with 100 percent of proceedings going to the WHO Solidarity Response Fund.