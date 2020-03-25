Need a Hand? Pornhub Reportedly Donates 50,000 Medical Masks Amid Coronavirus

Earlier, the adult entertainment service provided free premium accounts to all around the world amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pornhub has reportedly donated 50,000 surgical masks to medical workers and 'first responders who are on the front lines of the Coronavirus fight' in New York City.

“When a global human crisis happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community," Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, said in a statement cited by The Sun.

Earlier, the company provided premium services an no charge, including high-resolution streaming video, to those who remain in self-isolation at home to 'flatten the curve' of the virus.

There are currently more than 422,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, cited by Johns Hopkins University. 107,762 people have recovered from the disease, while at least 18,901 have died.