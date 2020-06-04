Moscow: Situation in Hong Kong is China's Internal Matter, Foreign Interference Unacceptable

Beijing shot down an attempt by the US to hold a UN Security Council meeting on Hong Kong last week, with President Trump responding by threatening to revoke the region's special trade status, and banning flights from China to the US as part of a broader spat connected to the coronavirus.

The political situation in Hong Kong is a domestic Chinese matter, and any foreign intervention with respect to Beijing and the special administrative region is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced.

"Russia respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China. We consider the situation in Hong Kong to be an internal matter of China and call on foreign forces to end any interference in relations between the central government and its special administrative region," Zakharova said Thursday at a press briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the US and UK attempt to initiate a discussion on Hong Kong at the Security Council last week was aimed at 'settling scores', and was therefore "unacceptable" to the Russian side.

"Such actions undermine China's sovereignty, and are a gross violation of the fundamental rules of international law enshrined in the UN Charter. We believe they were dictated by nothing more than a desire to settle political score with a foreign political opponent," Zakharova added.

Already tense relations between the US and China deteriorated again last week over a Chinese parliamentary bill on Hong Kong's national security, which Washington has claimed would eliminate its autonomous status. President Trump has threatened to sanction China and withdraw the US's special trade status with Hong Kong, which is a major Asian financial hub. Beijing has rejected Washington's claims, and indicated that Hong Kong is its internal matter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW