Pompeo Tells Congress Hong Kong is No Longer Autonomous From China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has tweeted that he informed Congress about a change in Hong Kong's status in relation to China.
Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020
Last week, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that Washington could use sanctions against China if Beijing impinges upon Hong Kong's autonomy.
His remarks came after China's governing Communist Party proposed a bill to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The National People's Congress is scheduled to vote on the bill on 28 May.
