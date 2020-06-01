Register
21:46 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Beijing Threatens ‘Counter-Attacks’ if US Continues to ‘Harm the Interests of China’

    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104874/14/1048741486_0:182:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_423f721868ca445a5c4bd6b06ed28812.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202006011079491451-beijing-threatens-counter-attacks-if-us-continues-to-harm-the-interests-of-china/

    China on Monday warned it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump last week suspended the entry of “certain students and researchers” from China and imposed new restrictions on Hong Kong.

    "Any words and actions that harm the interests of China will be met with counter-attacks on the Chinese side," said Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, also noting that Washington’s restrictions “seriously interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine US-China relations,” AFP reported.

    A White House release on Friday announcing the measures targeting some Chinese students and researchers accused China of engaging in the “acquisition of sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property to modernize its military is a threat to our Nation's long-term economic vitality and the safety and security of the American people."

    Trump on Friday also announced the US position that “Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to warrant the special treatment that we have afforded the territory," and is therefore subject to a number of restrictions. 

    The new restrictions come after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution last month to draft a security law that would allow the semi-autonomous Chinese city to ban secessionist and subversive activity.

    Beijing has repeatedly accused the US of inciting protests in Hong Kong to undermine the Chinese government. Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in June when 2019 authorities announced they were considering making amendments to a bill that would allow the city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. The protests diffused into a generalized anti-China sentiment. On Friday, Zhao called on the US to cease meddling in the country’s domestic affairs.

    Hong Kong was a colony of the British empire from 1841, when it was seized by the British following Chinese defeat in the First Opium War, to 1997, when it was returned to Beijing’s control and became a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China.

    Related:

    That's the Perfect Spot: Tiny Golden Retriever Loves Getting Chin Rubs
    New Delhi Issues Map Showing China-Administered Aksai Chin as Part of India's Ladakh Region
    Keep Your Chin Up: Saakashvili Predicts Coup in Ukraine Due to Low Morale
    India Raises Aksai Chin Issue as China Calls Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation ‘Unlawful, Void’
    India’s Assertive Approach Towards China Could Encompass the Disputed Aksai Chin Territory - Analyst
    Tags:
    US, Donald Trump, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse