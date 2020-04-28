Register
07:37 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Wednesday, 15 April 2020, photo made available by the US Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to US military ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait

    Tehran Warns ‘Harassment or Provocation’ to be Dealt with Firmly Amid Flare-Up of Tensions with US

    © AP Photo / U.S. Navy
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/26/1078992665_0:258:3001:1945_1200x675_80_0_0_d1256c587b83e54c9771427f69f38959.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004281079118524-tehran-warns-harassment-or-provocation-to-be-dealt-with-firmly-amid-flare-up-of-tensions-with-us/

    Ongoing tensions between the US and Iran spiked again recently as President Trump announced he had instructed the US Navy to "shoot down and destroy" Iranian vessels that “harass American warships”, after complaints emerged that some Iranian vessels had sailed dangerously close to US warships in the Persian Gulf.

    Amid a recent escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement on Monday warning the US that moves perceived as provocative would be reciprocally met with a firm response.

    Deploring “high-risk behaviors, which make shipping [in regional waters] insecure”, the statement says that while the Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any tension or conflict in the region, it would swiftly come to the defence of its territorial integrity.

    "Any act of adventurism, harassment and provocation will be met with the Iranian Armed Forces' decisive response, and hostile forces, including the US, will be responsible for the consequences."

    The Iranian Armed Forces statement emphasizes its belief that the capabilities of the countries of the region are adequate for maintaining stability in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, while guaranteeing the security of the flow of hydrocarbon resources through the region.

    Two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels, some of several to maneuver in what the U.S. Navy says are unsafe and unprofessional actions against U.S. Military ships by crossing the ships’ bows and sterns at close range is seen next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton in the Gulf April 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    Two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels, some of several to maneuver in what the U.S. Navy says are "unsafe and unprofessional actions against U.S. Military ships by crossing the ships’ bows and sterns at close range" is seen next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton in the Gulf April 15, 2020

    The strongly-worded statement lambastes the “establishment of military bases and extra-regional coalitions led by the US” as wreaking havoc and undermining security, while urging the military forces of the US and its allies to be withdrawn from the region.

    While calling out Washington for providing “false accounts of their provocative behaviors” while navigating Iran's territorial waters, the Armed Forces advised the US and its allies to abide by Iran's regulations as well as international rules.

    The developments followed Donald Trump’s recent threat that US Navy ships would shoot "out of the water" Iranian gunboats that sail too close to American vessels in the Persian Gulf.

    Trump’s twitter remarks came after a US Navy statement alleged that 11 boats of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had carried out “dangerous and harassing approaches” in regard to six American naval vessels in the Persian Gulf.

    ​According to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), American vessels had engaged in “unprofessional and perilous” behaviour in the waters, “causing trouble” for one of its logistics ships on a routine patrol.

    On 23 April the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador, whose country represents the United States’ interests in Tehran, over the incident.

    “The summoning took place because of the acts of harassment and provocation by American forces in the Persian Gulf,” IRNA reported Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani was reported as having a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday, to emphasise that Tehran would refrain from initiating conflict in the region despite the provocative actions of Washington.

    Decades of Tensions

    At the start of the year, tensions between Iran and the US intensified following the assassination of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone attack on Baghdad international airport that also killed Iraqi Shia militia commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

    Tehran responded by carrying out airstrikes against two US military bases in Iraq.

    Protesters chant slogans and hold up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Protesters chant slogans and hold up posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

    Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington have been escalating since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew his country unilaterally from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following up the move by slapping Tehran with crippling banking and energy sanctions.

    In light of the developments, Iran gradually reneged on some of the nuclear deal’s provisions, including limitations on levels of uranium enrichment, stressing, however, that it has no intention to pursue either nuclear weapons or any other weapons of mass destruction.

    Related:

    Pompeo Renews US Waiver for Iraq to Import Electricity From Iran for 30 Days – Report
    Pompeo to 'Return' US to Nuclear Deal to Put Pressure on Iran, Report Claims
    Mike Pompeo Urges UN to Extend Arms Embargo Against Iran Over Satellite Launch
    Zarif Tells Pompeo to Stop Dreaming About Return to JCPOA After Failing to Bring Iran to Its Knees
    Moscow Concerned About US Threats to Iran on Persian Gulf Issue, Calls for Restraint
    Tags:
    Hassan Rouhani, Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Abbas Mousavi, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), US Navy, US Navy, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Persian Gulf, Persian Gulf, Islamic Republic, Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Armed Forces
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse