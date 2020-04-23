Register
11:57 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, file photo.

    US Republican Lawmaker Tells Iran to 'Get Its Act Together' or Prepare to 'Meet Soleimani'

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    705
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106220/69/1062206911_0:243:4669:2870_1200x675_80_0_0_abc27228eb18d6a0bc4c350f09805fbe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004231079067106-us-republican-lawmaker-tells-iran-to-get-its-act-together-or-prepare-to-meet-soleimani/

    Responding to recent claims by the US Navy that its ships in the Persian Gulf had been harassed by small Iranian gunboats, President Donald Trump said he ordered American warships to open fire on and sink any IRGC vessels that engage in such behaviour.

    US House Republican Matt Gaetz has issued a stark warning to Iran cautioning it against any hostile actions against American forces and promising that despite Washington's unwillingness to engage in open hostilities, it will respond to what the lawmaker described as "terrorism".

    "The US doesn’t seek a war with Iran [...] under President Trump’s doctrine, we are not going to engage in endless foreign wars, but we will take out terrorists. So, the message is very clear to any Iranian official that would engage in terrorism: Either get your act together or get prepared to meet General Soleimani", Gaetz said referring to the US Air Force operation in January 2020 that resulted in the murder of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was at the time on a diplomatic mission in Iraq.

    The lawmaker noted that US President Donald Trump had already warned Iran about the consequences of harassing American warships patrolling the Persian Gulf that has allegedly been taking place recently. He added that any "war" with the US will be lost by Iran, but noted that the ultimate winner in such hostilities would be China, without elaborating why.

    Trump announced via his Twitter on 22 April that he had "instructed" the US Navy to "shoot down and destroy" any Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy gunboat that harasses American warships.

    The announcement came a week after US Naval Forces Central Command reported that several IRGC Navy vessels "repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds".
    Iranian Foreign Ministry
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Representing US to Lodge Protest Against Trump's Threats

    A spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces lashed back at Trump suggesting that instead of threatening Iran the US should focus on saving their troops from the coronavirus pandemic that so far has infected 5,734 servicemen, according to a Pentagon report. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif added to that, noting that instead of fighting the pandemic, US sailors are engaging in provocations against the IRGC Navy "7,000 miles away from home".

    IRGC chief Hossein Salami, in turn, warned that any hostile actions on the part of American warships will be met with a "crushing response", stressing that the security of the Persian Gulf is one of Iran's "strategic priorities".

    Related:

    Watch Iran's First Successful Launch of Military Satellite Into Outer Space
    IRGC Сhief Warns US Not ‘to Test the Power’ of Iran Anymore
    US Military Not Sure if Iran's Launch of 'Military' Satellite Was Successful
    IRGC Warns Iran Will Respond 'Decisively' to Any US Provocation - Reports
    IRGC Head Says US Warships Will be Destroyed if They Threaten Iranian Vessels
    USAF 18th Space Control Squadron Tracks Iran's 'Noor' Satellite as It Enters Earth Orbit
    Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Representing US to Lodge Protest Against Trump's Threats
    Tags:
    War, threat, Qasem Soleimani, Persian Gulf, Navy, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse