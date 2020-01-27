Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Basketball Star Kobe Bryant at Grammys With Jersey No. 24 Manicure

New Delhi (Sputnik): As 62nd annual Grammy Awards kicked off in Staples Center in Los Angeles city of California, the news of the demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter had just started to sink in. He was among the seven other passengers who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Indian-American Actress Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to make a timely statement with her every move. The star made a statement by walking down the red carpet at the Grammys with the five-time NBA champion’s jersey number ‘24’ painted on her index fingernail.

Chopra appeared at the Grammy with husband Nick Jonas by her side and detail to her manicure to pay tribute to Bryant’s legacy. The actress also took her Instagram stories to say #RIPMamba by sharing the picture of her nail which had “24” written on it with the marker.

She also shared the picture of Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a caption condoling his death and saying: “He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant."

The awards took place at Staples Center, where the star and his team played for years, and which had been his “home” for 20 seasons.

Prominent people from India and netizens are also mourning the tragic death of Bryant by expressing condolences to the star's family, leading to trending #Blackmamba and #RIPMamba trend on Twitter.

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about Kobe, his daughter and everyone onboard the helicopter. Shocking tragedy.

Sincere condolences to the friends & family. #RIPMamba 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M1AYxnkqkW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 27, 2020

American singer and Grammy's host Alicia Keys also began the ceremony by paying an emotional tribute to Bryant with a performance of Boyz II Men's song "It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”.

"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."@aliciakeys pays tribute to start this year's #Grammys #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/dQPf8juQSZ — Musical Critic (@MusicalCritic) January 27, 2020

Bryant was known as the “Magic Mamba” for his skills to mimic a snake with his strike of 99% accuracy at maximum speed, in rapid succession. He announced his retirement from the game in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion. He had also won 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.