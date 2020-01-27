Register
09:07 GMT27 January 2020
    62nd Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Basketball Star Kobe Bryant at Grammys With Jersey No. 24 Manicure

    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    New Delhi (Sputnik): As 62nd annual Grammy Awards kicked off in Staples Center in Los Angeles city of California, the news of the demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter had just started to sink in. He was among the seven other passengers who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

    Indian-American Actress Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to make a timely statement with her every move. The star made a statement by walking down the red carpet at the Grammys with the five-time NBA champion’s jersey number ‘24’ painted on her index fingernail.

    Chopra appeared at the Grammy with husband Nick Jonas by her side and detail to her manicure to pay tribute to Bryant’s legacy. The actress also took her Instagram stories to say #RIPMamba by sharing the picture of her nail which had “24” written on it with the marker.

    She also shared the picture of Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a caption condoling his death and saying: “He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant."

    View this post on Instagram

    Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    The awards took place at Staples Center, where the star and his team played for years, and which had been his “home” for 20 seasons.

    Prominent people from India and netizens are also mourning the tragic death of Bryant by expressing condolences to the star's family, leading to trending #Blackmamba and #RIPMamba trend on Twitter.

    American singer and Grammy's host Alicia Keys also began the ceremony by paying an emotional tribute to Bryant with a performance of Boyz II Men's song "It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”. 

    Bryant was known as the “Magic Mamba” for his skills to mimic a snake with his strike of 99% accuracy at maximum speed, in rapid succession. He announced his retirement from the game in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion. He had also won 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

