NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash in California

A deadly crash that claimed the lives of at least five people, with no survivors, occurred in the city of Calabasas in California on Sunday, according to the local police.

Former professional basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles County, the state of California, TMZ reported on Sunday. Calabasas officials later confirmed Bryant's death.

TMZ also added citing the representatives for Bryant's that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also killed in the crash.

According to the outlet, Bryant was travelling on his private helicopter when something went wrong and it crashed, bursting into flames. The Los Angeles Times newspaper said that the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed due to foggy weather.

The accident occurred in the city of Calabasas on Sunday morning, leaving no survivors, the County's Sherriff office confirmed.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the cause of the accident.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

A five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion, Kobe Bryant, who died at 41, is considered a basketball legend. He was awarded the league's Most Valuable Player award in the 2007/08 season and was also NBA's fourth all-time scoring leader with 33,643 points, having held onto third spot until Saturday, when fellow Laker LeBron James overtook his total.

Bryant's colleagues in the sports world took to Twitter, many in disbelief, to express condolences over his tragic death.

I’m heartbroken. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world. It was amazing seeing him transition into his post-playing career. We were only seeing the start with films, TV, his book, and simply being a father to his four daughters. Awful he’s been robbed of more life. pic.twitter.com/3wJa8OMLH5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 26, 2020