New Delhi (Sputnik): Actress Priyanka Chopra tied the nuptial knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in Udaipur, the city of palaces, located in India’s Rajasthan, since then they've been setting couple's goals with all their antics - whether accompanying each other on promotions or walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

The couple provided another relationship goal during a live performance of The Jonas Brothers.

Nick along with his brothers ended 2019 with a performance in Florida on 31 December. While Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas enthralled the audience with their show, their better halves Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner respectively played the perfect cheerleaders from the sidelines.

However, as soon as the clock struck 12, the couples including Nick and Priyanka walked on to the stage to celebrate the new year with champagne in their hands and kiss as the crowd cheered for them.

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies in India. The first ceremony, a white wedding, was held on 1 December 2018 followed by a wedding involving Hindu rituals the next day.

For the Christian wedding, both opted for custom Ralph Lauren wedding outfits. Their traditional Hindu ceremony continued for three days with celebrations that included a colourful Mehendi (applying henna on the bride's hands and feet) ceremony, a friendly cricket match, and a power-packed musical evening.