Off We Go: From Snowy Switzerland to Scenic Sydney, Bollywood Stars Set to Welcome 2020 with Aplomb

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood celebrities know how to ring in the New Year with style. With just a day left to say goodbye to 2019 and make way for 2020, celebrated stars have turned “touristy” flying to their favourite locations with friends and family marking a “great start to the holiday season".

Indian stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Kunal Kemmu posted scenic photographs from their dream location while having a fabulous time with their soulmates and loved ones ahead of New Year's.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Gstaad, Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karishma Kapoor. In the multiple photographs posted on her Instagram handle, she could be seen looking radiant and glowy in jacket and cap while giving a perfect pose standing next to her family. She also captioned the image saying “Family time”.

View this post on Instagram Holiday vibes ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:11am PST

View this post on Instagram ❄️❤️💕 #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays @therealkarismakapoor A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:26am PST

In one photograph, she was also seen standing next to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who was also vacationing with his girlfriend Natashsa Dalal in Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram #holidayseason with @varundvn ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:29am PST

View this post on Instagram What up dawg ☃️😎 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:57am PST

In one of the images shared on the actor’s Instagram page, Varun can be seen giving the perfect smile with “Mountains ke dost (Friends from Mountains)” Natasha, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka:

View this post on Instagram ☃️mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:37am PST

Virat along with Anushka also shared some pictures before they took up ice surfing.

View this post on Instagram ❄️⛷😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was also in a holiday mood as she posted an image in which she could be seen spending time with American singer and husband Nick Jonas. In the photographs, she looked ethereal in polka dotted dress while Nick was holding her in his arms from behind:

View this post on Instagram Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Actor Kunal Kemmu also took time from his work to be in Sydney with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Dec 29, 2019 at 12:14am PST

View this post on Instagram Walks & Talks ❤️ #sydney #australia #walks A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Dec 29, 2019 at 7:25pm PST

Actor Rajkummar Rao was also holidaying with his girlfriend in Switzerland.

“Switzerland - Truly Heavenly. Walking around on the cobbled streets; Relishing some authentic cuisine and Swiss cheese; Beating the cold with freshly brewed coffee... What a great start to the holiday season", he posted.

While the seniors opted to go abroad to witness the countdown to New Year, young stars like Ananya Pandey enjoyed her time off in Maldives and Alibag, south of Mumbai.