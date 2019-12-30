Off We Go: From Snowy Switzerland to Scenic Sydney, Bollywood Stars Set to Welcome 2020 with Aplomb

Indian stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Kunal Kemmu posted scenic photographs from their dream location while having a fabulous time with their soulmates and loved ones ahead of New Year's.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Gstaad, Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karishma Kapoor. In the multiple photographs posted on her Instagram handle, she could be seen looking radiant and glowy in jacket and cap while giving a perfect pose standing next to her family. She also captioned the image saying “Family time”.
It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun @therealkarismakapoor
❄️❤️💕 #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays @therealkarismakapoor
In one photograph, she was also seen standing next to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who was also vacationing with his girlfriend Natashsa Dalal in Switzerland.
In one of the images shared on the actor’s Instagram page, Varun can be seen giving the perfect smile with “Mountains ke dost (Friends from Mountains)” Natasha, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka:
☃️mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma
Virat along with Anushka also shared some pictures before they took up ice surfing.
Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was also in a holiday mood as she posted an image in which she could be seen spending time with American singer and husband Nick Jonas. In the photographs, she looked ethereal in polka dotted dress while Nick was holding her in his arms from behind:
Actor Kunal Kemmu also took time from his work to be in Sydney with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Actor Rajkummar Rao was also holidaying with his girlfriend in Switzerland.
“Switzerland - Truly Heavenly. Walking around on the cobbled streets; Relishing some authentic cuisine and Swiss cheese; Beating the cold with freshly brewed coffee... What a great start to the holiday season", he posted.
Switzerland - Truly Heavenly❄ Walking around on the cobbled streets; Relishing some authentic cuisine and swiss cheese; Beating the cold with freshly brewed coffee... What a great start to the holiday season! 🏔 Swiping my Citi Mastercard @mastercardindia @citiindia and earning 2X rewards on all my spends, took this experience a notch higher. Check out more details on: https://www.online.citibank.co.in/special-offers/home/index.html #TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless #GetMoreWithCiti
While the seniors opted to go abroad to witness the countdown to New Year, young stars like Ananya Pandey enjoyed her time off in Maldives and Alibag, south of Mumbai.
it’s all rainbows and unicorns for me 🌈 🦄🦋 (w @deeyashroff @anisa_tapia @zaraheeramaneck) #thankyou2019
