Register
10:25 GMT +330 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra

    Off We Go: From Snowy Switzerland to Scenic Sydney, Bollywood Stars Set to Welcome 2020 with Aplomb

    © AP Photo / Sunil Verma
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107701/59/1077015992.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912301077898228-off-we-go-from-snowy-switzerland-to-scenic-sydney-bollywood-stars-set-to-welcome-2020-with-aplomb/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood celebrities know how to ring in the New Year with style. With just a day left to say goodbye to 2019 and make way for 2020, celebrated stars have turned “touristy” flying to their favourite locations with friends and family marking a “great start to the holiday season".

    Indian stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Kunal Kemmu posted scenic photographs from their dream location while having a fabulous time with their soulmates and loved ones ahead of New Year's.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was in Gstaad, Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karishma Kapoor. In the multiple photographs posted on her Instagram handle, she could be seen looking radiant and glowy in jacket and cap while giving a perfect pose standing next to her family. She also captioned the image saying “Family time”.

    View this post on Instagram

    Holiday vibes ❤️❤️

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun @therealkarismakapoor

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ❄️❤️💕 #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays @therealkarismakapoor

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

    In one photograph, she was also seen standing next to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who was also vacationing with his girlfriend Natashsa Dalal in Switzerland.

    View this post on Instagram

    #holidayseason with @varundvn ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    What up dawg ☃️😎

    A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

    In one of the images shared on the actor’s Instagram page, Varun can be seen giving the perfect smile with “Mountains ke dost (Friends from Mountains)” Natasha, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka:

    View this post on Instagram

    ☃️mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma

    A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

    Virat along with Anushka also shared some pictures before they took up ice surfing.

    View this post on Instagram

    ❄️⛷😃

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

    Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was also in a holiday mood as she posted an image in which she could be seen spending time with American singer and husband Nick Jonas. In the photographs, she looked ethereal in polka dotted dress while Nick was holding her in his arms from behind:

    View this post on Instagram

    Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    Actor Kunal Kemmu also took time from his work to be in Sydney with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

    View this post on Instagram

    ❤️❤️

    A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Walks & Talks ❤️ #sydney #australia #walks

    A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

    Actor Rajkummar Rao was also holidaying with his girlfriend in Switzerland.

    “Switzerland - Truly Heavenly. Walking around on the cobbled streets; Relishing some authentic cuisine and Swiss cheese; Beating the cold with freshly brewed coffee... What a great start to the holiday season", he posted.

    While the seniors opted to go abroad to witness the countdown to New Year, young stars like Ananya Pandey enjoyed her time off in Maldives and Alibag, south of Mumbai.

    View this post on Instagram

    it’s all rainbows and unicorns for me 🌈 🦄🦋 (w @deeyashroff @anisa_tapia @zaraheeramaneck) #thankyou2019

    A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

    Related:

    Fans, Friends Pour Birthday Wishes on Anil Kapoor as Bollywood's 'Youngest Veteran' Turns 63
    #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan: Twitterati Shower Bollywood Star with Birthday Wishes as He Turns 54
    I Respect All Religions: Bollywood Director Farah Khan Regrets 'Jesus Christ' Remark
    Tags:
    New Year, star, Bollywood, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse