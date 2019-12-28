Salman Khan Wishes Akshay Kumar All Thing Good Despite Big Box Office Clash Slated For 2020

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian cinema is the largest national film industry in the world in terms of the number of films produced and with 3.5 billion tickets sold worldwide annually.

In a tradition that traces way back, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is treating his fans to a big film, which turns out to be a typical Bollywood masala (spicy) blockbuster, complete with action, drama and romance.

In 2020, Salman Khan’s release titled “Radhe” is going to be up against a strong competition from Bollywood’s action-hero Akshay Kumar, despite which the otherwise slyly revengeful Salman wishes his contemporary all the success.

“I hope this film also becomes one of the big hit films for Akki (Akshay). He is my friend I know him for a long time and I really wish him well,” media quoted Salman as saying on Saturday.

However, self-proclaimed controversial film critic Kamal R. Khan had a sarcastic reaction to Salman's "good wishes" for Akshay.

​In his “Edi” (gifts and treats exchanged on Eid) to his fans, Akshay is coming with a movie titled “Laxmi Bomb” where the actor plays a transgender, while Salman’s film “Radhe” will be an action film directed by choreographer-director Prabhu Deva.

Both Salman and Akshay, who starred together opposite actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a 2004 romantic comedy titled “Mujhse Shadi Karogi” (Will you marry me), ended 2019 with a bang at the box office.

Salman’s latest movie, titled “Dabangg 3” opposite actress Sonakshi Sinha, released on 20 December, managed to bring in a sum of $18 million approx. (Rs.1,265.5 mil) this week.

Akshay’s comedy film with the "Begum" (queen) of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan, addressing the procedure of in-vitro fertilisation titled “Good Newwz”, released on 27 December, bagged over $2.3 million approx. (Rs. 175 mil) on its first day.