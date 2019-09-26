Pompeo Says US Has Concluded Syrian Gov't Used Chemical Weapons in 19 May Attack

Western states accused Damascus of using chemical weapons against militants in 2018, using the allegation as a pretext to launch an attack against Syria even before a proper investigation had been conducted. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons later determined that such weapons were used, but couldn't identify the perpetrator.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in May 2019 in Idlib. At the same time, the official declined to elaborate on how the US is going to respond in light of the accusations.

"The Assad regime is responsible for innumerable atrocities some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Today I am announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19", he said.

