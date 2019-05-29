Terrorists Prepare Chemical Attack in Syria's Aleppo, Watchdog Says

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Militants from Al Nusra terrorist group are preparing explosives-laden cars and rockets equipped with toxic agents for an attack on the residential areas of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, Ahmad Kazem, the head of the Syrian Human Rights Network said.

"Al Nusra terrorists prepare car bombs filled with chlorine, white phosphorus and phosphates as well as Grad and Elephant rockets equipped with poisonous substances for attacks on residential areas of the city of Aleppo," Kazem said.

© AFP 2019 / RAMI AL-SAYED Nusra Front Terrorists Preparing Provocation in Syria's Idlib to Frame Russian Personnel - Russian Military

According to human rights activists, the terrorists plan to use poisonous substances in the areas to accuse the Syrian army of chemical attack.

Earlier in May, the US State Department of State said Washington was collecting information regarding a chemical weapons attack in Syria that had allegedly been carried out by the Syrian government over the weekend.

READ MORE: Terror Chemical Attack Plotted in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo — Russian MoD

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Al Nusra militants were preparing to stage a provocation in Syria's Idlib province in order to thereafter accuse the Russian forces and the Syrian army of allegedly attacking civilians with chemical weapons.

*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.