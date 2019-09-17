‘We Are Not Your Prostitutes': Tulsi Gabbard Launches Tirade on Trump Over Saudi Arabia Statements

On Monday US President Donald Trump said his country was “locked and loaded”, ready to respond to Saturday’s drone attacks targeting two Saudi Aramco plants in Saudi Arabia, which set the oil facilities ablaze and prompted the kingdom to halt about half of its crude output.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) lverbally attacked US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy on Monday evening.

In a video released on Twitter, Gabbard denounced the idea of defending Saudi Arabia: “We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp.”

.@realDonaldTrump Despicable. Offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country—Saudi Arabia—is a disgrace and betrayal of my patriotic brothers and sisters in uniform and to our Constitution. We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp. pic.twitter.com/Cu1OewEMOC — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

​Gabbard was responding to President Trump’s statements about a potential US response to a recent attack, claimed by Houthi rebels, on oilfields in Saudi Arabia that threatened global oil supplies and the security of a key Washington ally.

On 16 September, Donald Trump said the US was “locked and loaded” and ready to respond to drone attacks on a Saudi Aramco petroleum processing facility in Saudi Arabia. US officials claimed evidence pointed to Iranian involvement, despite the Yemeni Houthi rebels claiming responsibility.

The US president did not mention Iran, but wrote on Twitter he had “reason to believe that we know the culprit” behind the series of attacks on the Abqaiq facility that disrupted more than half of the kingdom’s oil output and will affect global supplies.

Trump tweeted: “[We] are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as to who they believe was the cause of this attack and under what terms we would proceed!”

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

​The Twitter audience was quick to response to Gabbard’s online tirade, as some rushed to offer their support of her stance:

Every day I’m like “I can’t possibly like Tulsi more than I already do,” then I’m proven wrong. — Cassandra Fairbanks🕊✌️ (@CassandraRules) September 16, 2019

WOW! These words gave me chills. #TULSI2020 — Gabriel (@Gab1022) September 16, 2019

This is why tulsi is in the race 😈 — BernardBrother (@EatOligarchy) September 16, 2019

​Others took issue with the verbal attack against the US President:

Please stop bad mouthing the President — Carl Jones (@CjonesCar) September 16, 2019

I understand you need to somehow advance, but this isn't it. — Redwolf 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RedwolfReagan) September 16, 2019

No disrespect but I just lost respect for you Tulsi.

Over the top arrogance, unaware of many things though UR brand claims another tone.



Chose your words more carefully. Disgusting

Too bad. — J'etoile (@OneMinPsychic) September 17, 2019

​​Some users believed Gabbard had misconstrued the President’s statements:

No, ma'am he did NOT. As an Ally of the USA he is offering to help Saudi Arabia in any way they feel they need, since they were attacked. It is a gesture which I would expect a President to make for any Ally under attack. — Sandy (@LionofJudah444) September 16, 2019

I believe you missed the mark on this one, no one is offering our troops under a Saudi flag. Also read the 1973 War Powers Act, a President must notify Congress of a war, not get permission. — Listillo (@Listillo7) September 16, 2019

​