Register
21:52 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Tulsi Gabbard Sparks Tweetalanche After Accusing Trump of ‘Acting Like Saudi Arabia’s B****’

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 140
    Subscribe

    Earlier, following reports that Houthi kamikaze drones had struck two major Saudi oil processing facilities, the president tweeted that he was “waiting to hear from the Kingdom” on who Riyadh thought was responsible, and how the two countries should proceed from here.

    Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard took a shot at President Donald Trump after he tweeted about the US being “locked and loaded” and ready to respond pending Saudi conclusions on who was responsible for this weekend’s drone attacks against the country’s oil supplies.

    Addressing the president at his @realDonaldTrump handle, Gabbard accused him of awaiting “instructions from his Saudi masters,” and blasting the president using his own “America First” rhetoric.

    “Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s b**** is not ‘America First’,” Gabbard wrote.

    The congresswoman’s tweet immediately sparked off a massive online debate, racking up tens of thousands of likes and over 4,000 comments in the space of several hours.

    Many users showed support for Gabbard, producing memes suggesting that she had ‘owned’ Trump  and praising her for her outspoken stance.

    Trump supporters defended the president however, telling Gabbard she would never be president, and asking her to “get some soap,” presumably to wash out her ‘dirty mouth’ for using the ‘b’ word, while insisting that “the only president that ever bowed to the Saudis” was Barack Obama, a Democrat.

    Some also accused Gabbard, who met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in early 2017 during a fact-finding mission to the country, of criticizing Trump while “consistently refusing to hold…Assad responsible.”

    Even a few supporters suggested that Gabbard should tone down her rhetoric and “avoid swearing on the campaign trail,” saying she needed to get the influential baby boomer vote.

    Others joked that Tulsi had blown her chances of becoming Trump’s national security with the tweet. Gabbard had met with then President-elect Trump in late 2016 as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, urging him to end what she described as America’s “illegal war to overthrow the Syrian government.” Media even speculated at the time that she might join Trump’s cabinet, although that eventuality never came to pass.

    Finally, some users took aim at Tulsi’s own party, asking why the Democratic National Committee did not let her take part in last week’s Democratic debate, despite the fact that she outpolled at least two other Democratic hopefuls appeared on the debate stage.

    A Democrat from the left flank of the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard has been outspoken in her criticism of the US’s interventionist foreign policy, and served two tours of duty as a major in the US Army in the Middle East, including a 12-month tour in a field medical unit in Iraq between 2004 and 2005. Supportive of Trump’s anti-interventionist promises ahead of the 2016 election, Gabbard began to criticise the president’s policies, especially those related to the Syria, Iran, and nuclear disarmament, after he stepped into office.

    Although he is known for coming up with insulting nicknames against his political rivals, Trump has yet to take notice of Gabbard or respond to her attacks against him.

    Attacks on Saudi Aramco

    Gabbard’s latest criticism of Trump followed Saturday’s attacks on two major oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia. Although Yemen’s Houthi militia group almost immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran was responsible, with Trump similarly suspecting Tehran. Iran vocally denied the “absurd” claims, and accused Washington of embarking on a policy of “maximum deceit.” On Monday, a Saudi coalition spokesman said that Riyadh's preliminary conclusion was that the attackers used Iranian-made weapons which did not originate in Yemen. Iran has yet to comment on these claims, but did indicate later Monday that Yemen had every right to “protect themselves” from Saudi attacks.

    Related:

    No Search Results Found: Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google for $50 million
    Tulsi Gabbard Savages Trump Over Pushing US 'Closer to Brink of Nuclear Catastrophe' at Dem Debate
    Tulsi Gabbard’s Takedown of Kamala Harris at Democratic Debate
    Same Scheme May Have Been Used for Suspending Jordan Peterson, Tulsi Gabbard – Google Whistleblower
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse