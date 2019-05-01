Brad Pitt Wooed Ex Aniston With £60.5m for Her 50th Birthday - Reports

Brad and Jennifer may have ended their marriage in 2005 but rumours suggest that Brad still has a soft spot for his ex and a reconciliation could be in the offing.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt apparently went all out and gifted his ex-spouse Jennifer Aniston a lavish $79 million (£60.57 million) for her 50th birthday.

According to numerous media reports, there are rumours that Brad still carries a torch for Jennifer, which would explain Pitt’s lavish gesture for her birthday in February.

Brad appears to have gone above and beyond https://t.co/MWSz4HeyJS — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) May 1, 2019

​The house they used to share in Beverly Hills was on the market and when they originally split, sources close to Jennifer said that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".

Brad is said to have handed over $79 million (£60.5 million) to buy it. But rather than keeping it for himself, the actor made a gift of it to his ex.

What with the rumor that Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston probably getting back after Brad was spotted attending Jen's 50th birthday. Is this for real? Hollywood is crazy 😂😂😂



I remember I am in team Jen during the jen-brad-jolie saga. 😂 — badat_chikay (@mich_badat) May 1, 2019

​Brad showed up for Jennifer’s star-studded milestone birthday party, attended by celebrities like George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, Demi Moore, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt Buying Back Home He Shared With Jennifer Aniston As Wedding Gift? https://t.co/ZQmxt3mTRi pic.twitter.com/48X3NF7PDn — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) April 29, 2019

​The stunned birthday girl was reportedly profoundly moved upon discovering her ex-husband’s gift, as they took time out to reminisce about their life together in the marital home.

Brad and Jen went on their first date in 1998 after being set up by their agents, in true Hollywood style. At the time, Brad Pitt was one of the biggest and hottest movie stars in the world, while Jennifer Aniston was revelling in the role of America's sweetheart.

The marriage of Pitt and Aniston lasted from 2000 to 2005, when the Hollywood hunk went on to marry – and subsequently divorce – Angelina Jolie.

Aniston split from husband Justin Theroux in March 2018, ending their two-and-a-half year union.

With both Brad and Jen single again, rumours started circulating that Hollywood's golden couple was reuniting after what was no more than an unfortunate 14-year break.

Speaking about the actor’s appearance at Jennifer’s birthday celebrations, sources close to the couple are claimed to have said her friends were happy to see Brad at the party.

Whatever caused their divorce was long in the past, they said.

One person who believes that Brad and Jen are a perfect match is model Caprice Bourret. Speaking to New Magazine, the 47-year-old Caprice claimed that Brad was more of an “Aniston man” than being suited to 43-year-old Angelina.

Twitter exploded on news of Pitt’s generous birthday gift to Jennifer, speculating on how likely it was that the two might be getting back together.