Register
18:08 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Beverly Hills Sign

    Brad Pitt Wooed Ex Aniston With £60.5m for Her 50th Birthday - Reports

    © Flickr/ Sean O'Dowd
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Brad and Jennifer may have ended their marriage in 2005 but rumours suggest that Brad still has a soft spot for his ex and a reconciliation could be in the offing.

    Hollywood actor Brad Pitt apparently went all out and gifted his ex-spouse Jennifer Aniston a lavish $79 million (£60.57 million) for her 50th birthday.

    According to numerous media reports, there are rumours that Brad still carries a torch for Jennifer, which would explain Pitt’s lavish gesture for her birthday in February.

    ​The house they used to share in Beverly Hills was on the market and when they originally split, sources close to Jennifer said that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".

    Brad is said to have handed over $79 million (£60.5 million) to buy it. But rather than keeping it for himself, the actor made a gift of it to his ex.

    ​Brad showed up for Jennifer’s star-studded milestone birthday party, attended by celebrities like George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, Demi Moore, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

    ​The stunned birthday girl was reportedly profoundly moved upon discovering her ex-husband’s gift, as they took time out to reminisce about their life together in the marital home.

    READ MORE: 'Truly Weird': Twitter Discovers Brad Pitt's Fetish for 'Twinning' With Exes

    Brad and Jen went on their first date in 1998 after being set up by their agents, in true Hollywood style. At the time, Brad Pitt was one of the biggest and hottest movie stars in the world, while Jennifer Aniston was revelling in the role of America's sweetheart.

    The marriage of Pitt and Aniston lasted from 2000 to 2005, when the Hollywood hunk went on to marry – and subsequently divorce – Angelina Jolie.

    Aniston split from husband Justin Theroux in March 2018, ending their two-and-a-half year union.

    With both Brad and Jen single again, rumours started circulating that Hollywood's golden couple was reuniting after what was no more than an unfortunate 14-year break.

    Speaking about the actor’s appearance at Jennifer’s birthday celebrations, sources close to the couple are claimed to have said her friends were happy to see Brad at the party.

    Whatever caused their divorce was long in the past, they said.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage's Pakistani Doppelganger Debuts in Food Advert

    One person who believes that Brad and Jen are a perfect match is model Caprice Bourret. Speaking to New Magazine, the 47-year-old Caprice claimed that Brad was more of an “Aniston man” than being suited to 43-year-old Angelina.

    Twitter exploded on news of Pitt’s generous birthday gift to Jennifer, speculating on how likely it was that the two might be getting back together.

    Related:

    'Truly Weird': Twitter Discovers Brad Pitt's Fetish for 'Twinning' With Exes
    Brad Pitt’s Katrina Recovery Foundation Sued for Deficient Building Practices
    Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler attend the German premiere
    Tags:
    red carpet, divorce, romance, reconciliation, Hollywood, celebrity, rumors, Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse