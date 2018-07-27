'Truly Weird': Twitter Discovers Brad Pitt's Fetish for 'Twinning' With Exes

In a Twitter post that has racked up over 250,000 likes, US photographer Sarah McGonagall has pointed to an odd trait in Brad Pitt's multifaceted image: in some photos he looks way too much like his girlfriends.
I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) 26 июля 2018 г.
I'm obsessed with these. pic.twitter.com/hoWm7acSdK— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) 26 июля 2018 г.
This is truly the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/XxnQgglkAq— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) 26 июля 2018 г.
Some enthusiasts have joined the investigation into the famous actor's penchant for twinning.
Hi guys…. I think this may suffice! 😁 pic.twitter.com/t6HaEvJ5zE— ✳️𝕔𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕤 𝕝𝕚𝕞𝕖𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖✳️ ₈:₁₈ (@notyourcuppotea) 26 июля 2018 г.
This one honestly freaked me out at the time and I’ve noticed it ever since. pic.twitter.com/WV3gyio2fw— 💎 E m i l y 💎 (@emilyrm) 26 июля 2018 г.
It’s truly weird. pic.twitter.com/vrUKD3hpzQ— 💎 E m i l y 💎 (@emilyrm) 26 июля 2018 г.
I can’t decide if this is empathetic or sociopathic pic.twitter.com/KAM2tr4Oxo— Katie (@KatieMPet) 26 июля 2018 г.
Looking through Brad Pitt's photos, a user concluded that gender doesn't matter.
Not just his girlfriends, apparently. pic.twitter.com/ugsiOQ3ok6— Joysonism (@Joysonism) 26 июля 2018 г.
Nor does biology class.
OMG. This is just like what happens with a dog and its owner! Tell me Brad Pitt has a look-a-like dog. Full circle. pic.twitter.com/Nko6hXNw2o— Barbie Ross (@barbieross) 27 июля 2018 г.
