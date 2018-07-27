'Truly Weird': Twitter Discovers Brad Pitt's Fetish for 'Twinning' With Exes

Multiple photos of Brad Pitt with his ex-girlfriends have made internet users believe that the actor has perfectly mastered the art of transformation, mimicking their haircuts and outfits.

In a Twitter post that has racked up over 250,000 likes, US photographer Sarah McGonagall has pointed to an odd trait in Brad Pitt's multifaceted image: in some photos he looks way too much like his girlfriends.

I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) 26 июля 2018 г.

This is truly the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/XxnQgglkAq — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) 26 июля 2018 г.

Some enthusiasts have joined the investigation into the famous actor's penchant for twinning.

This one honestly freaked me out at the time and I’ve noticed it ever since. pic.twitter.com/WV3gyio2fw — 💎 E m i l y 💎 (@emilyrm) 26 июля 2018 г.

It’s truly weird. pic.twitter.com/vrUKD3hpzQ — 💎 E m i l y 💎 (@emilyrm) 26 июля 2018 г.

I can’t decide if this is empathetic or sociopathic pic.twitter.com/KAM2tr4Oxo — Katie (@KatieMPet) 26 июля 2018 г.

Looking through Brad Pitt's photos, a user concluded that gender doesn't matter.

Nor does biology class.