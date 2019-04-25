Register
11:00 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Trump on 'Privatisation' of Veterans Affairs

    © YouTube screenshot
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier, US President Trump tweeted that he agreed with the freshman congresswomen on her claims that the Department of Veterans Affairs “isn’t broken” because, according to him, his administration fixed it.-

    Just back from a visit to Puerto Rico, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was back on Twitter Wednesday night, wasting no time in calling out the US President.

    “Just got back from a few (mostly) unplugged days visiting my abuela in PR, and I see the President is tweeting about me,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Just another day at the office!”


    Ocasio-Cortez added she represented one of the strongest concentrations of veterans in NYC, with the Bronx VA providing great care and community for the vets.

    “The way to improve VA care & reduce wait times (which can be shorter than priv care!) is by fully funding it – not privatizing it,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

    In an appearance at a town hall last week, Ocasio-Cortez had been vocal in deploring the privatisation of the VA, saying that the agency "isn't broken" and provides "some of the highest quality" care to veterans.

    READ MORE: Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Support Trump Impeachment Resolution

    Earlier, President Trump expressed rare agreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic Party progressive who is often accused of being a socialist by Republicans. Trump tweeted Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez was "correct" to praise the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

    Last year Donald Trump signed the MISSION Act into effect, aimed at expanding the VA’s private health care options.

    The act could nearly quadruple the number of veterans with the ability to go outside the federal system to seek private-sector care at the taxpayer's expense. The law is set to go into effect in June.

    READ MORE: Twitter Ignites as Hillary Calls Mueller Report 'Part of the Beginning'
    Speaking at the signing event, the US President had said that if the VA couldn’t adequately meet the needs of a veteran in a timely manner, that veteran should be able to seek help from a private doctor.

    The President’s move was hailed by The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the oldest vet service group in the country, who believe the move would ultimately give the VA the ability to “hire high-quality health care professionals, streamline VA community care programmes, expand caregiver benefits to pre-9/11 veterans and create a process to examine the VA’s capital infrastructure to better serve veterans.”
    Keith Harman, national commander of the VFW and its Auxiliary, said the VA MISSION Act would go a long way towards improving the care veterans receive, while also leveraging the capabilities of the private sector when required.

     “It will help recruit the best talent at the VA, which is what our veterans deserve, and it also extends caregiver benefits to every veteran who needs it,” said Harman.
    Ocasio-Cortez, however, on Wednesday criticised GOP members for wanting to support greedy, private companies.

    READ MORE: AOC Makes Waves Online After Saying US Aid to Israel 'On the Table' for Cuts

    New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as AOC, is known for her frequent twitter tirades.
    Most recently, Ocasio-Cortez declared on Twitter that she will support a resolution demanding a new probe into whether President Trump should face impeachment after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

    “Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a fiery tweet, after US Attorney General William Barr said Mueller did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

    READ MORE: Twitter Thrashes AOC for Defending Ilhan Omar Over Controversial 9/11 Remarks

    Barr also said Mueller’s report did conclude that Russia had tried to influence the US election, but no American was part of those efforts.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    Related:

    Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Support Trump Impeachment Resolution
    Trump Vows to Head to Supreme Court if Dems Try to Impeach Him
    Hillary Clinton Urges Dems Not to Impeach Trump, Warns of Backfiring
    Ocasio-Cortez in Hot Water After Saying GOP Prevented Roosevelt Reelection
    Conservatives Snub Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter After Her Reagan 'Racism' Comments
    Tags:
    Mueller Report, Mueller Probe, US President, Trump, Veterans Affairs, conspiracy, Twitter, Department of Veterans Affairs, Twitter, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse