Twitter Thrashes AOC for Defending Ilhan Omar Over Controversial 9/11 Remarks

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to ever sit in Congress, has been embroiled in a number of controversies, with the most recent being sparked by her obscure description of the deadliest terror attack on US soil on 11 September 2001.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as AOC, took to Twitter to defend fellow freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after The New York Post ripped the Muslim lawmaker for describing the 9/11 terror attacks as “some people did something” in a March speech.

AOC blasted the NY Post’s Thursday issue, with the headline “Here’s your something”, along with a photo of the World Trade Centre bursting into flames after an al-Qaeda-hijacked plane hit it.

New York Post — cover for today. 4/11/2019 pic.twitter.com/ehxJbn23Pf — Old School (@midwestrealist) 11 апреля 2019 г.

In a fiery tweet, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Omar has done more for 9/11 families than the Republicans and slammed the media outlet for “weaponising her faith”.

I’m not going to quote the NY Post’s horrifying, hateful cover.



Here’s 1 fact: @IlhanMN is a cosponsor of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. She‘s done more for 9/11 families than the GOP who won’t even support healthcare for 1st responders- yet are happy to weaponize her faith. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 11 апреля 2019 г.

AOC’s response to the wave of criticism directed at Omar did not impress social media users, who continued bashing both Omar and Ocasio-Cortez:

It's disgusting that anyone would engage in apologetics for someone who described 9/11 that dismissively. Even a literal enemy propagandist would have the sense not to do so--but Rep. Omar has proven herself "special" in terms of cluelessness of that kind and will continue to. — M. Scott Eiland (@eilandesq) 11 апреля 2019 г.

"Some People Did Something"…. forget about faith, race, color, gender, etc. If you lost a family member to a crime and the defense lawyer said "Well, someone just did something" referencing your family member's murder, you'd be OK with it? Really? — Jay Bowden (@JayBowden61) 11 апреля 2019 г.

She got caught plain and simple…..



Her words speak as loud as her actions and they don’t say “I love America” — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) 11 апреля 2019 г.

Horrifying, hateful cover? Like it's a doctored photo? You are truly a twit. What happened on 9/11 WAS horrifying and WAS a hateful act. You and your two "sisters" in Congress are what's truly vile and hateful. Can't wait until all 3 of you are voted out. — RealBronxGirl (@BronxReal) 11 апреля 2019 г.

What is wrong with both of you? You should both be ashamed….the post is 100% correct….it wasn't some people that did something…it was some straight up animals that killed humans….a terrorist sympathizer and a moron…. dangerous combo — Mister Rogers (@MistairRogers) 11 апреля 2019 г.

Omar delivered her controversial speech at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) event in Los Angeles:

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognise that some people did something, and then all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties”, the Somali-born lawmaker said.

In the same message, she called on US Muslims to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable” in the face of discrimination.