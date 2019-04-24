Twitter Ignites as Hillary Calls Mueller Report 'Part of the Beginning'

During her appearance at the inaugural TIME 100 Summit, Hillary Clinton insisted that Mueller’s report is about holding accountable the foreign adversaries who allegedly attacked the US’ election, sovereignty, and democracy.

As the public ponders on the contents of the much-anticipated report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has announced that the said report is merely “part of the beginning”.

Speaking at the TIME 100 Summit, she insisted that the United States was a subject of a "foreign adversaries’ attack" during the 2016 presidential election, and that the report is about holding said the adversaries accountable, later adding on Twitter that it’s "not just about a reckoning with the recent past".

This is not just about a reckoning with the recent past. This is about what is going on today and threats to our next election, to our defense as a nation. https://t.co/9zHq7oc7OQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​Many social media users, however, did not look to be very receptive of her message.

Hysterical- So much more we should know about the Hillary Campaign hiring foreign nationals to get dirt from Russia on Trump, which started this fiasco. — Marcia LaVine (@moonlitesonata2) 23 апреля 2019 г.

​Despite this, a number of people seemed inclined to side with Hillary instead.

You warned us 3 years ago, and you are warning us now.



I just hope Congress does something about it this time because the president certainly won't.



Thank you! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 24 апреля 2019 г.

We need you Hillary. Please run 🙏🏽💙 — Hillary Won (@NYAnna22) 24 апреля 2019 г.

Thank you, Madame President! — Jay Fancher (@jfancherphd) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "Report On The Investigation Into Russian Interference In the 2016 Presidential Election", publishing the massive 448-page report on the justice.gov website.

Ahead of the release, Attorney General William Barr indicated that Mueller did not find any evidence that any US citizen was conspiring with Moscow, or that Trump had tried to obstruct the Russia probe in any way.

The report was redacted prior to its release, with Barr pointing out that most of the redactions were related to preventing harm to ongoing legal matters, with none made due to executive privilege.