Register
20:59 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with leaders of major banks, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington

    AOC Makes Waves Online After Saying US Aid to Israel 'On the Table' for Cuts

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    2111

    Washington and Tel Aviv signed a $38 billion agreement on US military assistance to Israel in 2016, with the US committing itself to spending $3.8 billion a year to "bolster Israel's capacity to defend itself against threats in the region and maintain its qualitative military edge."

    Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised eyebrows among Republicans and supporters of Israel after hinting that the US should contemplate reevaluating its aid policy to the Middle Eastern country. 

    "I think it's certainly on the table," the New York congresswoman said, when asked by Yahoo News if she would support a possible cut in US military or economic aid to Tel Aviv.

    "I hope to play a facilitating role in this conversation and a supportive role in this conversation. But I also know there have been people leading on this for a long time, like Congresswoman [Betty] McCollum," Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a 2017 bill sponsored by McCollum on putting conditions on US aid to Israel.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    © AP Photo / Thomas Coex
    Pompeo Says Netanyahu's Vow to Annex West Bank Will Not Harm Mideast Peace Plan
    AOC also attacked recently-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a "Trump-like figure" and saying there were "so many ways to approach [the] issue" of Netanyahu's recent promise to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

    The congresswoman's remarks did not escape the attention of her many detractors, who pounced on her "ignorance," and gave her a lesson on why US aid to Israel was "an investment in America's own security."

    AOC's defenders went the other way, agreeing with the idea that US taxpayers should stop forking over $3.8 billion a year to "wealthy Israel." Supporters of the so-called 'Boycott, Divestment Sanctions' (BDS) movement also chimed in with their support, warning the congresswoman that she might face political attacks and charges of anti-Semitism over her stance.

    Others argued that Ocasio-Cortez actually had a "nuanced position" on the issue comparable to that of past US presidents, including Republican ones.

    Former President Barack Obama signed onto a ten-year Memorandum of Understanding with Israel on security assistance for the years 2019-2028 in 2016, committing the US to providing $3.8 billion in aid to the country each year. That's up from the $3 billion committed under the previous agreement. 

    Late last year, President Trump said he was not concerned about Israel's security in the wake of the upcoming US Syria withdrawal, saying the US provided Israel with "a lot more" than $4.5 billion in assistance a year, allowing them to do "a very good job for themselves." The president did not clarify where he got the $4.5 billion figure.

    Related:

    Israel Used 'S-300-Evading' Missile for First Time in Syria Strikes - Reports
    Palestinian Authority Asks Russia to Pressure Israel On Tax Cuts
    Israel Training Troops to Act as ‘Army of Ambassadors’ After Release - Report
    Mubarak: Golan Could Have Been Syria's, Had Damascus Recognised Israel – Report
    Israel’s Lieberman Demands ‘Liquidation of Hamas’ For Supporting Netanyahu
    Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport Adds MOON to List of Destinations (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    aid cut, economic aid, reaction, cuts, military aid, aid, response, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse