Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Support Trump Impeachment Resolution

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared on twitter that she will support a resolution demanding a new probe into whether President Trump should face impeachment after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet.

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President.



It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution.



As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 18 апреля 2019 г.

Many know I take no pleasure in discussions of impeachment. I didn’t campaign on it, & rarely discuss it unprompted.



We all prefer working on our priorities: pushing Medicare for All, tackling student loans, & a Green New Deal.



But the report squarely puts this on our doorstep. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 18 апреля 2019 г.

​

The tweets came after Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) unveiled a measure requesting the House Judiciary Committee to look into whether the president was guilty of any impeachable offences.

“The actions of President Trump before he was officially sworn in as President of United States is currently being investigated by the Southern District of New York and much of it is part of the completed report by independent investigator, Robert Mueller,” Tlaib wrote in a letter to her Democrat colleagues last month, urging them to co-sign her resolutions. Tlaib also called Trump “the most dangerous threat to our democracy.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, however, disagreed with Tlaib, telling CNN that it is not worthwhile going forward with impeachment as there is an election in 18 months.

Earlier on Thursday, US Attorney General William Barr said Mueller did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. Barr also said Mueller’s report did conclude that Russia tried to influence the US election, but no American was part of those efforts.

READ MORE: Ocasio-Cortez Riles Public With Holocaust Poem in Defence of 'Anti-Semite' Omar

Some Democratic lawmakers, including House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, are still claiming Trump obstructed justice and that Congress must now determine the president’s fate. Congressman Brad Sherman said the report revealed that Trump committed felony crimes of obstruction that make the case for impeachment even stronger.

Russia has repeatedly refuted any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.