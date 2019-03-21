US Issues New Sanctions on North Korea Shotly After Unsuccessful Trump-Kim Talks

The US Treasury Department has imposed new North Korean sanctions, targeting two Chinese shipping companies in particular.
In addition to this, Washington has updated an advisory listing of 67 vessels believed to have helped Pyongyang allegedly evade the economic restrictions.
READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Takes Helm in US-DPRK Negotiations as MSM Cries Foul
When addressing journalists following the talks in Vietnam, the US president stated that he, however, is "open to talking again" to the North Korean leader.
READ MORE: N Korea Calls Back Top Diplomats From UN, China Amid Unresolved Issues With US
The first Trump-Kim meeting resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills, a demand repeatedly voiced by Pyongyang which considers the war games a threat to its security.
The summit was conducted following the exchange of harsh rhetoric between the heads of state in the wake of North Korea's last nuclear test that took place in September 2017 and its last missile launch carried out a month later.
READ MORE: DPRK Attempting to ‘Pressure the US Back to Negotiations' With Latest Threats
All comments
Show new comments (0)