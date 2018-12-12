Venezuela's Maduro Accuses John Bolton of Plotting to Assassinate Him

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro believes plan to overthrow the country's government and kill him is prepared by John Bolton, the National Security Advisor of the United States.

Earlier in the month, Nicholas Madure has already stated that the United States is preparing to topple the Venezuelan government.

"An attempt to undermine Venezuela's democratic life and to carry out a coup d'etat against the constitutional, democratic regime in our country has been launched under the coordination from the White House," Maduro was quoted as saying by the AVN news agency on 9 December.

The president added that in the coming days, he would hold a press conference to provide details on the alleged plans of Washington to carry out a coup in Venezuela.

In early August, Maduro was attending a military parade in Caracas, when his speech was interrupted by what the Venezuelan authorities said was a failed assassination attempt involving explosive drones.

Maduro claimed in October that the United States had allegedly instructed Colombia to organize his assassination.

