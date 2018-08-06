WATCH: Video of Assassination Drone that Targeted Maduro Exploding

A video of the drone rigged with explosives that targeted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro Saturday has been uploaded online.

The video shows a six-rotor drone hoveing in the air briefly before bursting in a fiery explosion. President Maduro's speech can be heard in the background.

The incident took place Saturday, as Maduro gave speech during the National Guard parade in Caracas. Six people have been arrested in connection to the incident on charges of "terrorism and assassination."

The attack has been blamed on "ultra-right wing" opponents inside the country as well as Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, a claim that has been refuted by Colombian Foreign Ministry.